Need For Speed ​​Unbound has images revealed by store

The first trailer for Need For Speed ​​Unbound will be revealed by Electronic Arts this Thursday (06), at 12 pm – but it looks like they’ve already burned the start. Japanese retailer Neowing ended up showing some screenshots of the game ahead of time.

The photos don’t reveal much information about the game, but you can already take a look at the art, which has some arcade-style animated elements and seems to combine photorealistic graphics with anime elements. Check it out below (via gematsu):

First screenshots of Need for Speed ​​Unbound via Japanese retailer Neowing, which listed it early: https://t.co/q23uM1Ol7b Launches Dec. 2. Currently only listed for PS5 (this is Japan—on Xbox physical edition). No PS4 version listed. Possibly new-gen-only? pic.twitter.com/aCWhuAh2oW — Gematsu (@gematsu) October 5, 2022

First screenshots of Need for Speed ​​Unbound via Japanese retailer Neowing, who listed it in advance. Released December 2nd. Currently only listed for PS5 (this is Japan — no physical Xbox edition). No PS4 versions listed. Possibly just for new generation?

Gematsu’s Twitter post mentions that Need For Speed ​​Unbound was not listed for PS4 and Xbox One. This raises suspicions about its exclusivity on the new generation – although none of this has been confirmed by EA so far.

It is worth remembering that the new game in the franchise is being developed by Criterion, the same studio responsible for Burnout.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound could arrive in early December

According to information from the Insider Gaming portal, Need For Speed ​​Unbound will be released on December 2nd – a date corroborated by the Gematsu publication. In any case, better wait for confirmation, which can come in the reveal trailer this Thursday (o6). Know more!