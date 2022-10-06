Need for Speed ​​Unbound: New images reveal the game’s stylized visuals

The official reveal of the new chapter of the series is scheduled for October 6th.

After Electronic Arts leaked the cover image of Need for Speed ​​Unboundconfirming its subtitle in the process, a new round of screenshots of the game began to circulate on the internet. The responsible for this was the Japanese store NeoWing, which confirmed that the title should only have versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇA.

The new screenshots confirm the rumors that the title should bet on a very distinct visual style. While Vehicles must feature visuals inspired by street racing and hip-hop culturesthe characters bring very stylized features that make them resemble Japanese animation figures.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound also seems to apply a sort of filter over its cars, causing them to assume features somewhat similar to drawings. However, the effect is not as intense as the cell-shading technique, resulting in visuals that maintains a more photorealistic direction.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound will be revealed on October 6th

More images and details about the new game in the series should be revealed next Thursday (6), release date of its first official trailer. Electronic Arts has already started a countdown to the release of new content on YouTube, which must close precisely at noon (in Brasilia time).

While the development of Need for Speed ​​Unbound has been known since 2021, the distributor has promoted several postponements of it since then. The creation of the game is being led by Criterion Gameswhose most recent involvement with the series was Need for Speed: Most Wanted of 2012.

While little official information about the sequel has been released so far, It is expected to hit stores on December 2nd this year.. The option to focus the launch on the current generation of consoles is justified by the desire to deliver an open world full of details and ways to go.

EA merges Criterion with Codemasters Cheshire to work on Need for Speed

Both studios will continue to operate under the Criterion Games label.



