Neto criticizes attitude of Flamengo’s board: ‘Vasco is bigger’

Rio – Idol of Corinthians, former player Neto commented, this Wednesday (05), about the decision of the board of directors of the São Paulo club to pay a part of the ticket of each fan who wants to watch the final of the Copa do Brasil at Maracanã. During “Donos da Bola”, the former player harshly criticized the board of Flamengo, and, in the end, highlighted that Rubro-Negro became an elite club, and, therefore, would be smaller than Vasco.

“This news comes that Duílio wants to make sure that the root fan can be in the field. Not to do the same as Flamengo. R$ 400? Charge for admission in this situation we live in? In a situation of poverty, we don’t have money to buy baskets basic… what the hell is this? What country is this? What football is this that you’re going to charge a fan R$400. It was Flamengo who wanted to charge the R$400 and not Corinthians. Corinthians would charge R$90. This is the people’s team. If Corinthians lose, it’s all right”, said Neto, before adding:

“Maybe Flamengo has become very elite. You pay so much money… I want to know when you don’t have Everton Ribeiro, Everton Cebolinha, Gabigol, Arrascaeta… these guys you are paying a fortune, I want to see if they’ll have money. By the way, Vasco is bigger than Flamengo, it’s been said”, concluded the Corinthians idol.

Flamengo and Corinthians will face each other in the final of the Copa do Brasil on October 12 and 19. The first leg will be at Neo Química Arena, while the return will be played at Maracanã. Both matches will be at 9:30 pm.