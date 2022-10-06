New Kia Niro arrives starting at R$204,990

The New Kia Niro finally arrived in the Brazilian market, arriving from South Korea in the EX and SX Prestige versions, with prices of R$204,990 and R$239,990, respectively.

Using the mechanics of the Hyundai Ioniq, which is also landing here, the Kia Niro has a Kappa 1.6 GDi engine with Atkinson cycle.

With a 56 horsepower electric motor, in addition to a six-speed dual-clutch automated transmission, the Kia Niro HEV has 141 horsepower and 27 kgfm combined.

Its consumption is 17.7 km/l on the road and 19.8 km/l in the city, the main focus of the South Korean brand’s mid-size SUV.

Measuring 4,420 m in length, 1,825 m in width, 1,545 m in height and 2,720 m of wheelbase, the Kia Niro uses a 1.32 kWh lithium polymer battery and weighs 1,490 kg.

Going from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.4 seconds and with a final speed of 164 km/h, the Kia Niro has a 42-liter tank and a range of 800 km.

With ample space and 425 liters in the luggage compartment, the Kia Niro has multilink rear suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels, among other external highlights.

José Luiz Gandini, President of Kia Brazil, says: “The new Kia Niro will surprise Brazilian consumers in the hybrid SUV category. In less than a year, we launched three hybrid models. Soon the pure electrics will come. With this, Kia remains strong in its mission of leadership in offering hybrid and electric SUVs in the Brazilian market.”

Inside, cluster and infotainment have 10.25-inch screens each, while the finish gets attention to detail.

The SUV also has a basic ADAS package on the EX, with driver fatigue alert, lane departure, lane centering (LFA) and lane stay alert, in addition to frontal collision avoidance, reverse and rear parking sensors.

On the Niro SX Prestige, Safety Exit Assist, Active Cross Traffic Rear Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Parallel Exit Alert, Adaptive Autopilot and Sensors are added front parking spaces.

Kia Niro 2023 – Photo gallery