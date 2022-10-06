New NASA Theory Suggests Moon ‘Creation’ Happened in Just Hours

Last Tuesday, 4th, NASA published a video showing the simulation of how the Moon may have formed billions of years ago. The reproduction explains that a collision between our planet and a celestial body called Theia, which was the size of Mars, could have ‘generated’ our natural satellite in a few hours. Until then, it was believed that this time would be much longer — between months or even years.

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggests that the Moon may have formed soon after the debris from Earth and Theia was thrown into orbit after the big collision.

In a statement, the study’s lead author, Jacob Kegerreisa postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Ames Research Center, points out that this new theory “opens up a whole new range of possible starting points for the evolution of the Moon.”

We entered this project without knowing exactly what the results of these high resolution simulations would be. So, in addition to the big surprise that standard resolutions can provide misleading answers, it was even more exciting that the new results could include an orbiting Moon-like satellite.”

the origin of the moon

The events that culminated in the ‘creation’ of the Moon are still uncertain. However, to understand its origin, NASA researchers rely on existing information about the satellite, such as its mass, orbit and also through analyzes of moon rocks collected during the various Apollo space missions.

Although there are plausible scenarios to understand the formation of the Moon, there are still several unknowns to be understood: one of them is what makes the composition of the natural satellite so similar to that of Earth, according to CNN.

To understand this point, one of the means of study is through the isotopic signature of our satellite, helping to understand how and where an object was generated. Thus, analysis of moon rocks point out that these signatures are very similar to that of Earth.

However, it does not have such similarities with other planets in our Solar System — leading to the belief that part of the material that composes it actually came from here.

Another possibility points out that the Moon may have originated after Theia mixed with few materials from Earth, however, in this case, the celestial body would have to be isotopically similar to our planet, which seems unlikely.

In this way, the new theory suggests that the Moon was formed with a large part of terrestrial materials, mainly in its outer layers, which would answer the question of the similarity between their composition.

“There have been other theories proposed to explain these similarities in composition, such as the synestia model – where the Moon is formed within a whirlpool of vaporized rock from the collision – but they struggle to explain the Moon’s current orbit,” the agency said.

The new study, which proposed a single-stage and, consequently, faster training, points out that there is a “clear and elegant” explanation for these questions.

In this scenario, the Moon is in a wide orbit, which happens because its interior is not completely melted, which would explain some of its properties; which would make this theory the most “acceptable” for the origin of the Moon so far.

Despite the advances, NASA understands that this theory will only be confirmed if there is the possibility of further analysis of lunar samples, which should be collected through the agency’s Artemis missions.

“As scientists gain access to samples from other parts of the Moon and from the depths of the lunar surface, they will be able to compare how real-world data match these simulated scenarios and what they indicate about how the Moon evolved over its lifetime. trajectory of billions of years of history”, they said in a note.

The importance of study

Understanding the origin of the Moon can also help us understand how our own planet has transformed to the point of harboring life as we know it today. “The more we learn about how the Moon came about, the more we discover about the evolution of our own Earth,” he pointed out. Vincent Ekeresearcher at Durham University