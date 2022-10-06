New TERROR based on a Stephen King short story debuts on Netflix; Check out the reviews!

Netflix has released yet another adaptation of a fairy tale. Stephen Kingafter having adapted ‘Dangerous game‘, ‘1922‘ and ‘Field of Fear‘.

It’s about the movie’The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan‘ (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone), which accompanies the boy Craig.

He befriends a much older billionaire, Mr. Harrigan. When Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig puts his iPhone in his pocket before being buried. But one day, Craig sends a message to his smartphone and discovers that his old friend is able to communicate with him from the grave.

Despite being highly anticipated since the announcement, the production is only 33% approval at the Rotten Tomatoes.

Of the 18 reviews published so far, only six are positive, while the rest are negative.

Among the comments, critics said that the film brings an interesting development between the protagonists lived by Jaeden Martell (from ‘It – The Thing’), Donald Sutherland (‘Moonfall – Lunar Menace’).

However, the plot is drawn out and boring, in addition to not bringing any element that holds the viewer’s attention.

“The only thing that keeps you hooked on the film is the warm relationship between Craig and Mr. Harrigan, but that’s not enough to stop you from looking at your own phone.” – Impression Blend.

“Unfortunately, despite its intriguing premise, ‘The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan‘ lacks the necessary ingredient to make it truly unforgettable; It’s just not very scary.” – The Hollywood Reporter.

“’The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan‘ is a boring, drawn-out movie that tries to be both a coming-of-age drama and a supernatural horror movie, and fails to make an emotional impact on both genres.” – CinemaBlend.

“While the relationship between Craig and Mr. Harrigan is what keeps this movie alive, the adaptation loses the fight in trying to keep pace.” – Nightmarish Conjurings.

“As with the greatest stories of king, the best parts here aren’t the horror elements (of which there are few). It’s the time spent with the characters.” – Arizona Republic.

“A strong start turns into a fable of boring, uneven morality that is ultimately too vague to make an impact.” – Bloody Disgusting.

John Lee Hancock (‘The Small Vestiges’) directs. The cast also has Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Colin O’Brien, Cyrus Arnold and Joe Tippett.

Ryan Murphy (‘American Horror Story’) and Jason Blumthrough Blumhouseserve as project producers.

