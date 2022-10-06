Ney Matogrosso posts celebration of his mother’s 100th birthday and celebrities comment: ‘It’s explained’ | Rio de Janeiro

Also famous for his good shape and vitality, Ney Matogrosso hinted at where the genetic inheritance may have come from. The 81-year-old singer posted a photo with his mother, Beita Pereira, at the celebration of the her 100th birthday.
The click ended up on the singer’s Instagram profile this Wednesday (5), but the celebration of Dona Beita’s centenary took place on Monday (3).
In the post, in addition to congratulations and praise for the resemblance of a mother and son, celebrities and personalities celebrated the vitality of the matriarch of the Matogrosso family. (read below).
“Wow! Congratulations to her! Peace, health and love! Few people complete a century on this earthly plane”, posted critic Mauro Ferreira.
“Mãetogrosso, best wishes and many more years of life! Kisses”, joked the singer Paulo Ricardo.
Comment by Sabrina Parlatore — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
Maria Gadua and Leiloca celebrate Ney Matogrosso’s mother — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks
Dona Beita at her 100th birthday lunch — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks