Neymar and Vinicius Junior are in the top 5 of the most influential players; see | international football

Neymar and Vinicius Junior are the Brazilians on the list of the five biggest influencers on Instagram. But if the Paris Saint Germain star is already a veteran with an established career, the former red-black exploded into the virtual world in the season crowned with Real Madrid’s title-winning goal in the Champions League. At the top of the list, Cristiano Ronaldo is not aware of Messi on social media, with a value per post much higher than the Argentine. And the difference between the two for other mortals is even greater.

+ Share this news on WhatsApp

+ Share this news on Telegram

This and other information is part of a study carried out by Nielsen, a leading company in audience measurement, data and analysis, with athletes who will be or have a great chance of being at the Qatar World Cup in November. Several factors were analyzed with the “InfluenceScope” tool, such as the efficiency of posts in relation to engagement, to determine how much the posts of the main stars of world football are worth.

At the top, CR7 had a 46.81% growth in followers last season when he left Juventus for Manchester United. Each post by the Portuguese is valued at US$ 3.58 million, while those of Messi, who also increased his number of followers by 38.01%, are worth US$ 2.63 million. Sabrina Balhes, measurement leader at Nielsen Brazil, explains:

– Cristiano Ronaldo is a global star and he had a year in which he transferred from one of the most prominent Italian teams (Juventus) to Manchester United, one of the most popular teams in the world. In addition, he often performed in public life not only as a sportsman, but also as a representative of fashion and lifestyle. He has over 100 million followers, 8% more follower growth (compared to the Argentinian) and, most importantly, a higher engagement rate than Messi, which makes him more effective (again, we’re talking about averages) when it comes to branded content.

1 of 4 Vini Jr and Neymar are among the five most influential players on the planet on Instagram — Photo: André Durão Vini Jr and Neymar are among the five most influential players on the planet on Instagram — Photo: André Durão

The rest of the top 5 among the most influential on Instagram still have Neymar in third, followed by Mbappé and Vinicius Junior, but all of them already have values ​​well below those of the leaders on the list.

One data draws a lot of attention to the Brazilian from Real Madrid: his engagement rate is almost five times higher than those of Messi and CR7, more than five times compared to Neymar, and practically double the rate recorded for Mbappé. Vinicius Junior is second only to Kanté in this regard, leader of engagement in the top 10 of influencers on the network (see the full table below).

– Vinicius Júnior’s on-field performance took off last year. He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final in the biggest game in club football. It’s about the “life cycle” of popularity. I wouldn’t say one growth is more “spontaneous” than another, but rather that Vini is still building his popularity, including on social media but also through sports performances, while Ronaldo is a great celestial body whose gravity continues to attract fans. – analyzed the executive of Nielsen Brasil.

2 of 4 Nilsen study lists the 10 most influential players on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction Nilsen study lists the 10 most influential players on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction

The methodology for arriving at these results includes a variety of Key Performance Indicators (KPI or Key Performance Indicator) related to performance and sponsorship, including social followers, content engagement, fan base growth and content equivalent media value. brand published by each player.

Dispute at the right end of the selection and in the networks



At the right end of the Brazilian team, Raphinha is the starter. But on Instagram, he goes to the bank. Antony’s posts, a reserve in Tite’s team, are worth practically five times as much as that of the Barcelona player. According to Balhes, the explanation is the ability to engage with fans. The difference in this rate is proportionally close to the difference in the value of the posts (see table below).

For the list of reveals, made from its index of players likely to be at the World Cup, Nielsen gave more weight to follower growth and performance over the past year than more static KPIs.

– When identifying the potential value of “branded content”, what contributes to the formation of the result are metrics such as engagement and video views. Although Raphinha has recorded impressive growth, the main difference with Antony is – at the moment – the ability to “engage” her target audience. At the moment, the content published by Antony has five times the number of comments and three times the number of likes on average than one by Raphinha, and this contributes significantly to the formation of the result.

3 of 4 Nielsen study lists the 10 biggest revelations in the networks among players who are likely to be in the World Cup — Photo: Reproduction Nielsen study lists the 10 biggest revelations on the networks among players who are likely to be in the World Cup – Photo: Reproduction

The two are on the list of revelations that are likely to be at the World Cup. But if the numbers of Brazilians are good compared to the average, nothing compares to Gavi’s performance on social media, where he even makes some of Messi and CR7’s numbers seem modest. Even with a tenth of the number of followers of the last on the list of the 10 most influential on Instagram, veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, his posts already have a higher estimated value than those of the Paris Saint Germain defender.

Other numbers explain: Ramos’ engagement rate is 1.76%, Gavi’s is 29.46%. In the last season alone, the Barcelona athlete achieved a growth of 5,164.68% in his followers, a record in all the lists of the Nielsen study.

– Compared to his peers and teammates Pedri and Raphinha, Gavi exploded from virtually nothing in the past year and has continued to see steady growth on and off the field. Regarding the incredibly high engagement rate, the two possible (non-alternative) reasons could be his low posting frequency (2 pieces of content per month on average) and the fact that he has never posted branded content (the highlighted value is the “potential”).

Brazil with low engagement

In another table, Nilsen details the performance of some of the main teams that will be in the 2022 World Cup. Brazil draws attention not only for the 32.78% growth in the number of followers, the second largest on the list, but also for the low engagement rate, the lowest of the top 10 of the most influential teams in the World.

– As a general concept, the larger the fan base, the lower the interaction rate – both for mathematical reasons and for the functioning of the platform’s algorithm. However, some profiles show particularly low engagement rates, and this happens when: their fans are mostly passive or suspicious, or when the content posted by that profile is not interesting enough for the community, or is not very “reachable” . For example, Brazil’s audience is made up of more than 31% of “unreachable” accounts. That is, they follow more than 1,500 other profiles, reducing the opportunities to see the content posted by these profiles in their feed – explained Balhes.

4 of 4 Most popular selections on Instagram, according to Nielsen survey — Photo: Reproduction Most popular selections on Instagram, according to Nielsen survey — Photo: Reproduction

Another team that deserves to be highlighted for its expressive numbers is Morocco, which entered the top 10 boosted by the popularity of Paris Saint Germain side Achraf Hakimi, number eight on Nielsen’s list of revelations. Hakimi’s 10 million followers have more than doubled since he joined Messi, Mbappé and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain in July 2021. And the Moroccan national team’s follower growth rate has reached 219.51%.