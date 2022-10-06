Nicaragua off the grid – O Rastidor

This year’s elections brought religion into the offices of the Superior Electoral Court. Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino ordered Flávio and Eduardo Bolsonaro, Editora Gazeta do Povo and other Bolsonaristas to delete posts on social media in which they accuse Lula of supporting Daniel Ortega, the Nicaraguan dictator who persecutes Christians.

In fact, Lula has already played down the dictatorship in Nicaragua and was congratulated by Ortega after winning the first round last Sunday. But there is no record of the PT praising the dictator or defending the Nicaraguan regime.

The messages against Lula have a clear Bolsonarist bias. One of them has the phrase: “A president who cares about Christians. Bolsonaro opens the doors of Brazil to those persecuted by the Nicaraguan dictatorship, whose dictator is a friend of Lula”; in another, criticism of Ortega for preventing Christian celebrations is followed by the lie that Lula will give “financial and logistical support” to the regime if he is elected.

Sanseverino stated in the injunction that publications with “manifestly untrue information” could harm Lula’s campaign, as they are published in the “critical period of the electoral process, in a profile with a high number of followers.”

Read the decision handed down by TSE Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino this Tuesday (4th), after a request from the Brasil da Esperança Coalition: