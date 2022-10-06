Nubank application goes through instability this Wednesday (5) – News

The Nubank application is experiencing instability this Wednesday (5).

The bank informed in a note sent to the R7 that “regrets what happened” and that “operations are gradually returning to normal”. According to the company, “the app went through a temporary oscillation due to routine updates”.

Customers complain on social media that they can’t make transfers via Pix or check account information, such as balance.

According to the website Down Detector, which monitors the operation of online services, complaints started around 10:30 am. The page saw the peak of complaints at noon, when more than 5,000 indicated app instability.





The Down Detector indicates that the system failure mainly affected customers in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Brasília, Salvador and Recife.























At the moment the term “Nubank” occupies the first position among the most commented subjects on Twitter in Brazil.























