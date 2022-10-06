Nubank application goes through instability this Wednesday (5) – News

Yadunandan Singh 1 day ago Business Comments Off on Nubank application goes through instability this Wednesday (5) – News 2 Views

The Nubank application is experiencing instability this Wednesday (5).

The bank informed in a note sent to the R7 that “regrets what happened” and that “operations are gradually returning to normal”. According to the company, “the app went through a temporary oscillation due to routine updates”.

Customers complain on social media that they can’t make transfers via Pix or check account information, such as balance.

According to the website Down Detector, which monitors the operation of online services, complaints started around 10:30 am. The page saw the peak of complaints at noon, when more than 5,000 indicated app instability.


The Down Detector indicates that the system failure mainly affected customers in Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo, Brasília, Salvador and Recife.









At the moment the term “Nubank” occupies the first position among the most commented subjects on Twitter in Brazil.












About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil is well positioned, but the election forces it to reduce exposure, says Guerra, from Legacy

Although Brazil has come out ahead of developed countries in terms of monetary tightening, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved