Nubank down: app has problems and won’t open | digital banks

Nubank is off the air this Wednesday (5). According to reports published on social networks, the application has problems and does not open. Data from Downdetector, a platform that monitors the status of online services, indicates that the instability started around 10:30 am (Brasilia time). In less than an hour, the number of complaints jumped from 25 to 2,661. O TechTudo contacted Nubank to find out if there is a forecast of normalization of the app. In response, the bank sent a note saying it regretted “what happened” and that it is “working to normalize operations” (see the full position at the end of the article).
How to increase limit on Nubank? Understand how it works and learn tricks
In tests carried out by TechTudo with a Galaxy S10e, the app opened but did not allow checking account balance, displaying a white screen. We also tested the app on a Galaxy A32. This time, the message “An error occurred. Unable to load information. Please check your connection and try again” was displayed, followed by a refresh button. In tests carried out on an iPhone 11 with iOS 16, the app did not load.
Nubank is having problems and does not open this Wednesday (5) — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
Does Nubank have a joint account? How to open? Ask your questions in the TechTudo Forum.
In Google Trends, a tool that compiles the main searches made on Google, there was an increase in searches for terms such as “Application Nubank out of the air” and “App Nubank does not open”. According to reports from users of the digital bank on Twitter, the application has a general breakdown, not allowing to use its features.
This is not the first time in the week that the Nubank app has an error. On Tuesday (4), Caixinhas, a tool that works as a targeted savings, were not working in the application.
Below, see what netizens are saying about Nubank’s failure this Wednesday (5):
Nubank sent to TechTudo about the instability of the application this Wednesday (6). See below:
“We regret what happened and are working to normalize operations as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
With information from Downdetector and Google Trends
See too: Everything you need to know about digital banking
Nubank, Inter, Neon and more: learn all about digital banks