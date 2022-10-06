Nubank has open positions exclusively for women

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank announced last Monday (3) the opening of a program to hire women (cis or trans) for the information security area. Thus, it is worth mentioning that, to participate in the selection process, there is no requirement of English, and the regime will be completely remote.

Thus, called Hack Her_Way, the program recruits women with junior and full experience levels. In addition, according to the digital bank statement, candidates with any training will be accepted.

prerequisites

First, check out the prerequisites below:

Basic programming skills, in any language;

Basic knowledge of information security strategies;

Interest or experience in information security.

In addition, the Nubank selection process will have a live to clear up the doubts of the candidates, which will take place on October 6th. There will also be individual and group exercises in which candidates must find and report vulnerabilities in mock programs.

What profile is Nubank looking for?

Find out which profile Nubank is looking for:

Women (cis and trans) and transfeminine gender identities;

Interest in working with information security engineering or experience in this area of ​​knowledge;

Availability to work in CLT regime, 100% remotely;

Basic programming skills, in any language;

Basic knowledge in at least one of the information security strategies: offensive, defensive, applications, infrastructure (cloud or endpoints) or intelligence of internal and external threats;

Interest in learning English or prior knowledge of the language (the company offers NuLanguage, the in-house language program).

Stages of the selection process

Finally, the stages of this selection process were carried out in a personalized way, aiming to cover from women at the beginning of their careers to those who already have experience in the area. So, check out the steps:

October 3rd to 9th – Registration: just fill out the form on the registration page;

October 6 – Live: at 7 pm, the Information Security and Recruitment teams will be online to start the event, which requires registration;

October 10th to 16th – Individual exercise: the digital bank will provide a fictitious system in which candidates must find and report the vulnerabilities found;

November 5 – Group Exercise: Candidates must develop group challenges on Defensive and Offensive Security;

November 14-18 – One-on-one Interviews: Online conversation about career, professional expectations and technical in-depth, if necessary.

