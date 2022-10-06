Nubank RELEASES R$50 in October; check availability of money

Nubank is a bank recognized throughout Latin America for its practicality and connection with technology. In fact, the company falls into the fintech category, a startup in the financial sector that has a strong relationship with digital. Operating since 2013, the financial institution is already ranked among the largest in Brazil.

This is because of its ease. Opening a Nubank account is very easy. It is not necessary to attend any physical branch, since operations take place 100% in person. In addition, the bank offers a no-annual-fee credit card. Finally, there are also a number of investments in your portfolio.

As a result, Nubank stands out and becomes attractive to many Brazilians, especially younger ones. To retain customers, they announce news all the time. This week, the company announced the possibility of sharing credit. That is, the same person has a limit, but can have more than one card. The benefit was called the Additional Card.

Nubank also announced another novelty. It is now possible to earn R$ 50.00 credit with the bank card. Read this article to learn how to apply for the Nubank Ultraviolet Card.

What is the Nubank Ultraviolet card

First, it is important to explain that the bank will not always release the credit. In fact, there is a process that evaluates the conditions for offering the service. The financial institution evaluates factors such as income, payment conditions, if the CPF is negative, among other things. To be fair, it’s not just fintech that does this. Any bank that offers credit, card or loan granting services makes this assessment. After all, it is important to know if the customer is able to honor their debts.

The novelty of Nubank is that the company does not deny credit to its customer. She initially makes an assessment. If the company concludes that the customer does not have favorable conditions, it establishes a limit value of R$ 50.00. It may not seem like much, but it is a way of studying customer behavior. As time passes, it is possible to increase this limit. Of course, for this to happen, the cardholder needs to pay their installments on time and be able to prove that they are able to maintain a higher card limit.

How to apply for a bank credit card

First of all, it is important to make it clear that there is a possibility for Nubank to deny a credit card to its customer. Everything will depend on the score of who asks for the service. Finally, it is very simple to apply for a card through the bank. The first step is to have a Nubank account, which can be done through the link: https://nubank.com.br/. Then, on the home tab, just click on the option to request a card. A message will appear asking if the customer wants to migrate to the credit card option. If he accepts, the bank may take some time to respond to the request.

