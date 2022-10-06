Oi share (OIBR3) no longer has bullish potential, says BTG

THE Hey (OIBR3) no longer has the potential to rise on the stock exchange, according to BTG Pactual in a report this Wednesday (5). Bank analysts reduced the target price for the share, from R$ 2.30 to R$ 0.40 – the paper is currently traded at R$ 0.43.

BTG also downgraded the “buy” recommendation to “neutral”, according to a report signed by Carlos Sequeira and team.

According to analysts, the review reflects the delay in completing asset sales – which should harm Oi’s cash position, they say.

They project a higher cost of capital for the company and cite lower growth estimates on the ClientCo front.

BTG also highlights “worse than expected” results from the negotiations with Anatel and the sale of the infrastructure and mobile assets company.

Still considerable amount of Oi’s debts

BTG points out that, even with the sale of large assets, the net debt is from Oi is still “considerable”, at R$ 16.5 billion, considering adjustments. Gross debt was R$36 billion last year.

The bank says the cash flow situation is “far from comfortable”. Capex – investment in capital goods –, according to the bank’s analysts, should fall after the sale of the mobile telephony and infrastructure divisions.

However, they point out, cash consumption will remain relatively high for several years.

For analysts, cash flow is still hampered by investments to modernize systems and adjust the corporate structure, expenses related to judicial deposits and pension fund liabilities, and “voluminous” financial expenses.

