Oil exporting countries announce cuts in global distribution

The organization said the cut will be 2 million barrels a day, equivalent to 2% of global supply.

Sector faces product disputes due to low inventories



The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+), the world’s largest producer group, leader , announced that it will reduce the production of Petroleumthis Wednesday, 5th. Leader of the group, the Saudi Arabia stated that the cut will be 2 million barrels per day, equivalent to 2% of global supply. The justification was that the measure is necessary given the rise in interest rates in the West and the poor performance of the global economy. The sector has already faced disputes over the product due to low stocks and the decision could cause conflicts with western countries. The US government criticized the decision and said it would consider releasing more oil to lower the price. “The president is disappointed by OPEC+’s short-sighted decision to cut production quotas as the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” the White House said.

In response, OPEC+ said the decision was not made to benefit Russia, which is at war with Ukraine. US officials have revealed that part of the reason the US wants lower oil prices is to deprive Moscow of oil revenue. US President Joe Biden urged Saudi Arabia to help reduce oil prices, as the cut in distribution could boost the price of the commodity. The price surged above $93 a barrel on Wednesday.

