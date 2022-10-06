Oil hits three-week high with output cut by OPEC+: how far can prices go after the decision?

Oil prices rose to three-week highs on Wednesday, with members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+)+ agreeing to make their biggest production cuts since the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020, despite a tight market and opposition to cuts from the US and other countries.

Prices also rose based on US government data that showed oil and fuel inventories dropped last week. Inventories of oil, gasoline and distillates dropped last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Crude inventories recorded a surprise drop of 1.4 million barrels to 429.2 million barrels.

The members of OPEC+ confirmed, this Wednesday (5), the cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) starting in November. That’s the biggest cut since April 2020, when the pandemic began. The group also informs that the current cooperation agreement has been extended until December 31, 2023.

Brent for December rose 1.7% to $93.37 a barrel after peaking at $93.96 a barrel, the highest since Sept. US WTI crude for November gained 1.4% to $87.76. It hit $88.42 a barrel during the session, also the highest since Sept.

In a statement after the ministerial meeting, OPEC+ justified the decision to cut supply “in light of the uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook and the oil market, and the need to improve the long-term orientation for the oil market”.

The cartel also decided to hold ministerial meetings every six months, with the next one on December 4, 2022. The joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMCC), in turn, must meet every two months. months, but may hold additional meetings, the text points out.

OPEC+ also reinforces the importance that the members of the agreement fully comply with what has been decided. It extended the compensation period for failures to comply until the end of March 2023.

The decision could undermine a plan by the Group of Seven rich countries (G7) to limit the price of Russian oil on the global market, a key part of the West’s economic battle with Moscow.

Goldman Sachs noted that the decision was surprisingly bullish for oil prices. The bank’s analysts point out that production cuts will start from the current production data, with some countries already producing below what is established.

Thus, an announcement of a cut of 2 million barrels per day (mb/d) would lead to an effective cut of 1.2 mb/d against the bank’s expectations for the end of the year and of 1.4 mb/d for forward if cuts are sustained through 2023.

Goldman points out that the OPEC+ logic also takes into account that the world is running low on spare capacity and that oil prices need to be higher (especially relative to other energy prices) to encourage adequate investment.

“As we have long argued, oil market buffers (inventories and idle capacity) remain critically low, and higher prices remain the main viable long-term solution to build up short-term inventories and lift supply capacity. in the medium term. This is consistent with our view that long-term shortages require short-term surpluses – with the market now facing large deficits in the coming months.”

If maintained through December 23 next year, the cuts would lead to an increase of $25 a barrel for Brent from the previous forecast of $107.5 a barrel for 2023, with the potential for further price increases if stocks run out completely, requiring demand destruction as a last resort.

“This result is unsustainably bullish in our opinion. As such, we would expect the cuts to be temporary, before some form of policy would allow quotas to get significantly higher again. To that end, OPEC+ has said quotas will be valid for at least November and December before the return of their biannual meetings.

For now, Goldman has conservatively raised its fourth quarter 2022 (4Q22) and first quarter 2023 (1Q23) forecasts by $10 a barrel to $110 and $115, respectively, but acknowledges that the risks price increases are potentially even greater.

The bank also stresses that such a large cut from OPEC+ will likely warrant another US response, such as the release of strategic reserves. Under current “energy emergency” conditions, there are minimal restrictions on the current US administration on releasing additional barrels. The OPEC+ decision was opposed by the US, which is against the reduction and even asked for an increase in production at a previous OPEC+ meeting.

The context of Wednesday’s OPEC+ deal was also significant, Goldman said. “Firstly, this cut represents a return to the Old Oil Order, where the core of OPEC acts under the rational behavior of a dominant producer with pricing power. In this sense, although exceptional, this cut is also logical, as it maximizes the group’s revenues today with the minimum sacrifice of future profits.”

“Furthermore, the speed with which such an agreement was formed suggests that the agreement was also a political statement,” the bank points out, with several OPEC+ members expressing their displeasure with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases. ) by the US, among other factors.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, sees a correlation between the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the fall in OPEC+ production.

The US Federal Reserve has been raising US interest rates to help reduce inflation, which has led to lower commodity prices, but Brent oil prices rose sharply this week as OPEC+ cut output on Wednesday. to support oil prices, which seems to be the opposite objective of the Fed.

However, the US should continue to raise interest rates for as long as needed to reduce inflation (future curves show rates peaking in March 2023).

More motivations from OPEC+

Oil analysts told CNBC that the real impact of the group’s supply cuts in November is likely to be limited, with unilateral reductions by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait likely doing the main work.

Furthermore, analysts said it is currently difficult for OPEC+ to form a view more than a month or two ahead as the energy market faces uncertainty from further European sanctions on Russia.

“In its own words, OPEC’s mission is to ensure an appropriate pricing environment for consumers and producers. However, the decision to reduce production in the current environment runs counter to that objective,” Stephen Brennock, senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates in London, said in a note.

“Squeezing the offer in an already tight environment will be a slap in the face of consumers. The selfishly motivated movement only aims to benefit the producers,” she added. “In short, OPEC+ is prioritizing price over stability at a time of great uncertainty in the oil market.”

Rohan Reddy, research director at Global X ETFs, told CNBC that the group’s decision to impose production cuts could see oil prices soar to $100 a barrel – assuming there are no major Covid crises globally and the Federal Reserve does not become unexpectedly aggressive.

“Due to the decision, volatility is likely to return to the market and, despite concerns about the resilience of the global economy, the oil market is tight, which should serve as a tailwind for prices in the fourth quarter,” Reddy said.

He added that while a return to $100 oil is possible, “a more likely near-term scenario is for oil prices to fluctuate in the $90 to $100 range as the market digests the release.” of new data from the main economies”.

(with Estadão Content and Reuters)

