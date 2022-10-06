Oil: the risk of a third shock

× Pixabay

The First Oil Shock took place after the Yom Kippur war in October 1973. It was caused by political decisions and not by a bottleneck in supply or excess demand..

As the United States supported Israel in the conflict (providing weapons and ammunition), Saudi Arabia led an embargo on the Americans, who at that time were almost entirely dependent on imported goods.

In addition, OPEC began cutting production by 10% every month.

The result was a 300% rise in the price of a barrel of crude oil between October 1973 and March 1974, from three to twelve dollars.

The second shock occurred in 1979, as a result of the Iranian Revolution, which deposed Shah Reza Pahlavi, being replaced by Ayatollah Khomeini.

Among other things, the movement culminated in the seizure of the American embassy in Tehran and the arrest of its diplomats and officials, taken hostage.

In retaliation, the West stopped importing Iranian oil, whose production, by the way, had already been enormously reduced because of the flight of Western engineers and technicians working in the wells.

On that occasion, the price of a barrel rose to US$ 39.50.

From there to here, the United States has tremendously increased its productionincluding using oil from oil shale and exploring alternative sources of energy (wind, solar, nuclear, hydroelectric, etc.)

Other countries did the same.

Brazil was one of the best examples, creating the Pró-álcool program and exploring, with state-of-the-art technology, deposits in deep waters, an exploration that resulted in great success, culminating in the discovery of oil and gas in the pre-salt layer..

Oil has become a commodity like any other, whose prices, extremely volatile, vary according to the laws of supply and demand, having fluctuated between a low of US$ 10.42 (March 1986) and US$ 140.00 (January 2008).

Now politics is returning to the fore, with Saudi Arabia’s all-powerful Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, who rules the Kingdom of the peninsula, negotiating skillfully and simultaneously with the United States, OPEC and Vladimir Putin’s Russia..

As the world is rehearsing a recession, Bin Salman will respond with a two-million-barrel-a-day cut in Saudi production. It is an economic measure, but mainly political.

If we happen to have a severe winter 2022/2023, the product may be out of stock in the United States, as is already happening in Europe, because of the war in Ukraine.

With the exception of some shortage of certain derivatives, Brazil could win if there is this new squeeze, as we are now large producers.

And Petrobras, not even mentioned. If you want, you can make money..

A big hug,

Ivan Sant’Annatrader, writer and columnist at Inv Publications.

Editor’s Note: This is just one of the many insights Ivan Sant’Anna sends to his readers through Warm Up PRO, which is exclusively for subscribers. Click here to join this group.

More news