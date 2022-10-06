One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Stephen King thriller has just arrived on Netflix

Each day has its own anguish and each time its own despairs. There comes a time when either we commit ourselves to the right intentions, or we miss the tram of life, which doesn’t usually pass through the same point twice – unlike the derailed train that is death, which overtakes us without warning once, twice, a thousand times during the same lifetime. It is precisely for this reason that we are forced, faced with the overwhelming truths of life, to make our moments on this plane an eternal renewal, an incessant becoming, in which we force ourselves – and this is perhaps the best word – to find new ways to act for each new situation that imposes on us to live. Taking this premise as a golden rule, from which one can never escape – under penalty of suffering even more energetic consequences -, life itself demands punctual changes in terms of understanding death as what it is: an extension of life. stay on the physical plane, even though each one has its very specific role.

Despite all the unhappiness that can exist in being in the world, an idea takes on the aura of absolute truth when it comes to life or death: at the slightest sign of tightening, almost all of us decide on the first, despite feeling the biting ubiquity of the unwanted. of people watching us, almost always cowardly, no matter how much we hide. With poetry possible for a Stephen King account, director John Lee Hancock talks about the obsessions of one of the masters of horror, pulling the heat for a sardine not always contemplated by King. “The telephone of Mr. Harrigan” (2022) retains all the mystique of the author’s narratives, but also embarks on a no less obscure path, a semantic heresy that results in a film even more disturbing than the many inspired by his vast production.

Hancock’s adaptation of King’s eponymous short story — one of four in “If It Bleeds” (2020; Suma), a collection of short stories that also includes “Mouse”; “Se Bleeds”, which names the publication in English; and “The Life of Chuck” — describes Craig’s relationship with the world around him, a place that becomes more hostile day by day. First in the shoes of Colin O’Brien, Craig, a boy of eight or nine, loses his mother to cancer in 2003, leaving him the father, played by Joe Tippett, all the more displaced in a small town in Maine, in American New England. . The two attend the local church more as a hobby than a matter of faith itself: that’s when they’re noticed by the titular Mr. Harrigan, Donald Sutherland’s misanthropic billionaire, in excellent shape. The author’s pen clarifies and the writer-director’s text corroborates that Harrigan, whose fortune dates back to years of successful operations in the financial market, had chosen to spend the time he lacked in that part of the world’s end because no one else would need it there. his. It’s true, but not as absolute as he and Craig would have expected.

Harrigan also attends services for the same reason as the lonely boy and his father, surprisingly apathetic even long after his wife’s death, but unlike the rest of the assembly, he soon sees in Craig the will to win that has guided his life since early. As the eyes no longer correspond to the sharpness of intuition, which allows him to see what is not shown, the old man offers Craig five dollars an hour for the boy to go to his mansion and read to him. Soon Tuesdays become the best day of the week for both of them; That’s when Harrigan gets back in touch with marvels of universal literature — some still unsuitable for the new employee’s young age, such as DH Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” (1928) (1885-1930) — and Craig has the opportunity to access a universe that I never imagined existed.

Hancock enters the motto that gives rise to the story very sparingly. A few years go by and Craig still retains the role of reader of the old tycoon, and now Jaeden Martell assumes the role, ratifying the concerns of the character that O’Brien knew how to present in the first act. Now, Harrigan maintains a much closer bond with the boy, perhaps of grandfather and grandson, although there is never any scene that could be classified as emotional between the two. The rich man has the habit of presenting his friends (rare, as can be seen in the good visual explanation that Hancock uses later on) with scratch cards, and, finally, Craig is contemplated. He earns three thousand dollars, and much of the money goes towards the purchase of a state-of-the-art cell phone, which he gives to Harrigan – he had already received his own device months before, from his father, and it causes species how this man is silently neglected by his son. . After some hesitation, Harrigan, a self-confessed Luddite, accepts the treat, possibly thrilled by the app that gives him access to the ups and downs of the world’s stock exchanges, a privilege the very rich had in their youth. At this point, King and the director craft good quips about journalism in the age of information at the speed of light, which doesn’t always illuminate. The plot twist alludes to a change in Craig and Harrigan’s relationship, which is no longer so close, but remains firm, including a little uncomfortable help from the old man whenever the boy needs him.

Root fans of King’s books — and especially the films based on them — will find “Mr. Harrigan”. Far from other productions of the genre, such as “1922” (2017), by Zak Hilditch, this is perhaps the most idiosyncratic work of a damned writer, which Hancock captures well. That is the key to the whole mystery here.

Movie: Mr. Harrigan

Direction: John Lee Hancock

Year: 2022

Genres: Drama / Horror

Note: 8/10