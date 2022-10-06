One of these three cell phones is in your sights right now

If you are looking for a new cell phone, you know how many models there are. I’ve separated a trio of products here, very popular, those that have been used and tested by a lot of people, are reliable smartphones that have proven themselves over time to deserve your attention. And do you know more? In addition to being popular and good, they are at great prices, which is why one of these three cell phones should be in your sights.

I’m Nicolas Muller and around here we tested many products, especially cell phones, the indicated list will certainly help you, the products on the list were all analyzed here on the site and Youtube channelso rest assured that it is a smartphone that we consider an indication.

Three great phones to buy now in 2022

So I separated my list, two models with cost benefit appeal, those that are not so cheap, but deliver much more than they are worth. And a more affordable model that is at a great price, the real smartphone for you to gift your mom, dad or recommend to a relative who needs a new basic, good and cheap smartphone.

Galaxy M52 5G

O Galaxy M52 it is a cell phone that has now passed our tests, it is from 2021, it has a great performance. It was analyzed in our gaming test and outperformed most other mid-range phones, ranking 2nd. If the performance doesn’t feel like much, know that the photos of the Samsung cell phone are also great, we’ll also release a review of it here on the channel, it’s in the oven. Photos, even at night, deliver a great result on its 64MP main sensor.

The M52’s 5000mAh battery earned it the top 10 in our battery life rankings. It lasted the entire test of 7h45min consuming 81% of the total battery, an excellent result.

If all this still hasn’t convinced you, Samsung employs a Super AMOLED Plus screen, the one with the most faithful and vivid colors, FULLHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Okay, still not convinced. The cell phone is currently in the range of R$ 1700, delivering much more benefits than cost, oh keep an eye on the offers, now in September it hit R$ 1,429.00 at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G – See the complete technical sheet here

Motorola Edge 20

O Motorola’s Edge 20 It’s a 2021 cell phone that has already dropped its price a lot and tends to drop a little more. It can be found for R$ 1800 or less, has a pOLED screen with 144Hz. The cameras have a 108MP main sensor that makes great photos, it sins a little at night, it’s quite true, but finding adequate light it does well. Edge 20 is a smartphone classified as top of the line, it has the Snadpragon 778G processor, the 4000mAh battery, despite not being big, guaranteed 7h44min of screen time in our test.

In performance, it ranked 16th out of 38 cell phones analyzed, which shows that you can rest easy on this issue. It ran all games with peace of mind, for daily use so don’t worry.

When we tested it, we liked the appearance a lot, it’s a beautiful, thin and elegant smartphone. This is the Motorola device you should keep an eye on, it has a clean interface and has 5G.

Motorola Edge 20 – See the complete technical sheet here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

If you are a Xiaomi aficionado, the indication of the top cheap is the Redmi Note 11. We tested him here, this guy can be imported for just over 1000 reais. Here in Brazil it is being sold for around R$1300.

When we tested it, it beat the TOP 2 in the battery ranking, having consumed only 71% during the heavy test of 7h45min with its 6000mAh battery.

It has an AMOLED screen, incredible battery and OK performance and cameras for the price. Our review concluded that the Redmi Note 11 is currently the best cheap phone to buy in 2022. It delivers things that more expensive phones can’t.

If you need a cell phone to gift your father or mother, it will have a battery for more than a day, a great screen and will not crash on WhatsApp and social networks. Give him a gift and you will surely hear a: “this battery never ends!”

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 – See the complete technical sheet here

And then if you were interested in any of these three cell phones, they have the appeal of cost benefit and are popular. None of them will let you down for what they were proposed for, do you think another product would fit in our list that combines popularity and price? Comment there, let’s discuss. Each of the three products has already been analyzed by us, so you can rest assured that we have already gone through this evaluation process, all three have passed through our sieve and carry the indication seal.