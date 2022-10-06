OPEC to cut global oil production

THE Organization of Exporting Countries Oil (OPEC) and its allies plan a substantial cut in production to contain the fall in prices. The move — which has Saudi Arabia behind it — will drive up oil prices. commodity.

The meeting will be held this Wednesday, 5th, in Vienna, Austria. Saudis, Russians and other producers are expected to announce major production cuts.

The size of the supply reduction has yet to be worked out, but Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing for cuts of 1 million to 2 million barrels a day or more, although this could be over several months. That would be by far the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic and equivalent to more than 1% of global supply. The decision will likely prompt US countermeasures.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, and the US, the biggest consumer, come as analysts warn of an escalating global energy war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move threatens to raise oil prices at a time when much of the world is struggling to cut energy costs.

The Saudis and Russians have intensified their efforts to reduce production, to contain the drop in oil prices, which reached US$ 120 a barrel in early June – with a big impact on Russian state revenue. Brent crude, the international benchmark, surged above $90 a barrel yesterday — up 7% since the weekend.

The US wants to reduce Russia’s oil revenues to stifle funding for its armed forces, which makes Saudi Arabia’s cooperation with Moscow a source of tension between the Saudi government and the White House.

The Saudis are keen to reduce production both to support prices and to keep some production capacity in reserve. The Saudis fear that Russian production could fall sharply later this year as a result of Western sanctions against its oil exports.

Russia would also be in favor of a production cut as its oil revenue has slumped in recent months, with buyers forcing deep discounts after the Ukraine invasion.