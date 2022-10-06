Opportunity: MacBook Air with R$ 4,740 off Amazon

Needing to invest in a great machine? So, you have to take advantage of this promotion. O MacBook Air13 inches, in silver color is at a super discount on amazon. It dropped from R$12,999 to R$8,259. It’s 36 % off in all and you can still spread the amount up to 10 interest-free installments.

MacBook Air MacBook Air, 13-inch, in silver color

BRL 8,674

The machine comes with the M1 processor, designed by Apple, which guarantees a huge leap forward in CPU, GPU and machine learning performance. By the way, the 8-core CPU is 3.5 times faster than its predecessor and is up to the most demanding projects like video editing and gaming applications. In addition, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory.

In terms of battery life, the MacBook also commands respect. It has an autonomy of up to 18 hours, according to Apple itself. Finally, the device also features 16-core Neural Engine technology; It is what guarantees advanced machine learning.

See too:

iPhone 11 discount

Mondial electric fryer with discount

JBL soundbar discount

It is worth mentioning that because it is a promotional action, the 13-inch MacBook can have its price changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

To buy, click here!