Overwatch 2 is being targeted by a massive DDoS attack, claims Blizzard

Blizzard claims it worked all night to improve the state of the game’s servers

Officially launched last Tuesday (4), Overwatch 2 is being marred by long queues and error messages when trying to connect to their servers. However, this is not just the result of a high demand for the game: according to Blizzard, your servers are being targeted by a targeted denial of service attack (DDoS) since the game went live.

According to game director Aaron Keller, the game’s team worked throughout the night to restore the game to its proper state.. However, the team’s efforts were ultimately undermined by the start of a second DDoS attack, which helped to increase the server instability issue.

“We are constantly making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working on a second DDoS attack”, explained Keller. “We are all on deck and will continue to work through the night. Thanks for your patience — we’ll share more information as it becomes available”.

Overwatch 2 is still experiencing instabilities

Despite the progress made by Blizzard, Overwatch 2 is still being marked by some instabilities this Wednesday (5). Although many players are able to log in and check out the new game, an equally large number of them can’t even get past the queue to enter the start menus.

The launch marks a new chapter for Blizzard’s competitive FPS, acting as a complete replacement for the original title. In addition to bringing new hero and character designs never before seen, the sequel introduces a new 5v5 gameplay scheme and turns FPS into a free to play experience supported by microtransactions and Battle Pass sales.

Overwatch 2 also marks the debut of a new crossplay and cross-progression system across all platforms — that is, those who start playing on PC will not lose any progress in transitioning to desktop platforms (and vice versa). The title is now available for computers, platforms PlayStation and Xbox is for Nintendo Switch.

Overwatch 2 releases full roster to new players only after 100 matches

The title will also restrict access to some of its modes for first-time players.



…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: Eurogamer