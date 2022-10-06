Overwatch 2 is free, has crossplay and more: see 7 new features of the game | Action games

Overwatch 2 was released on Tuesday (04) as the direct sequel to the popular multiplayer shooter from Blizzard Entertainment. However, the title brings a new proposal in relation to the original, offering an unprecedented format in the franchise, with new heroes, maps and game modes in a gameplay restructured in 5v5 duels.

It is also worth mentioning that the new proposal brings crossplay and cross-progression between the different platforms. Overwatch 2 is available on all devices the first game was released on, such as PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, via Battle.net. Here are five things you need to know about the new game:

1. Radical change in the proposal

The main change in Overwatch 2 from the first game is its proposal. In the first Overwatch , the producer Blizzard imagined a game in which users paid only once and were entitled to all subsequent updates. The sequel will be free and is more similar to the so-called “Game as a Service” (Gaas), or game as a service, a format in which the content is offered for free in 9-week seasonal seasons, but the game’s profit is obtained through of microtransactions. Overwatch 2 will even have its own virtual currency: the “Overwatch Coins”, obtained in-game or purchased with real money.

This change of proposal can become a disadvantage for the player, who may need to spend more money on the game to have fun. It is worth remembering that this was a recurring complaint from users with another title from the company, Diablo Immortal, for mobile devices. Overwatch 2 will also replace the first game completely through an update, so it will no longer be possible to enjoy the game’s universe without that format.

Overwatch 2 matches will be fought in some new locations, through reworked maps to offer better experiences for players. Among them are confirmed locations such as Circuit Royal (Monte Carlo), Paraiso (Rio de Janeiro), Esperança (Lisbon), Midtown (New York), Colosseo (Rome) and New Queen Street (Toronto, Canada). The new map in Rio de Janeiro promises to be the largest ever designed for the game, with colorful streets and landmarks such as Bar do Peixuxa and Clube Sinestesia de Lucio. Some maps will be geared towards specific match types, while others will support more than one mode.

The main difference in Overwatch 2’s gameplay is the change from teams of six to teams of only five, with only one Tank-type hero. The class of characters like Winston and Orisa is known for being more resistant to damage and offering protection to the weakest as they move around the map. With this change, some characters had their class changed to Tank, while others gained new abilities to better play their role on the team.

Perhaps the biggest novelty in Overwatch 2 is the presence not only of the PvP (Player vs Player) multiplayer that was already a success in the original game, but also new PvE (Player vs Environment) modes, which are not available at launch, but will arrive from there. 2023. These co-op missions will put players on the same team, as in Overwatch’s special events, while taking on villains like the Null Sector, Talon, and other threats.

Users will also be able to unlock new skills in a progression system. While hero quests will not be available, the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride PvE event will be present with some new features.

5. Revamped Season Passes

Under the new free model, Overwatch 2 will have a Battle Pass, as will Fortnite and the like, having a free option, available to everyone, and a Premium version, paid for 1,000 Overwatch Coins (R$ 46, currently). The pass will have 80 levels to complete and new heroes will be unlocked at level 55, while in the Premium pass they will be unlocked immediately.

At the end of the season, if users have not obtained their new hero, they will be able to obtain it in special challenges or buy it directly in the store with their Overwatch Coins. The developers have ensured that it will always be possible to unlock the new heroes for free through the battle pass.

In its launch, Overwatch 2 will bring 3 new heroes for users to enjoy: Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko, the latter to be unlocked with the battle pass. Sojourn (Damage) is a former Overwatch captain, able to glide and do a lot of damage with her ray gun fire. Junker Queen (Tank) is a character who was already in history as leader of the Junkers and is able to increase energy and speed of allies around her. Kiriko (Support) is a ninja with the spirit of a kitsune fox, like a version of Genji focused on healing allies.

7. Game modes and the new Push

Most of the classic modes from the first Overwatch will be back, like Control, Escort, Hybrid, Capture the Flag, Elimination, Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch. However, Assault will be removed from Competitive and Quick Play lists and will only be available in Custom Matches. The highlight is the new Advance mode (Push), in which players fight for control of the robot Clive. In this mode the objective is to maintain control of the robot for as long as possible to push a barricade to the enemy base.