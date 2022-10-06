Palmeiras can have a record advantage in the 30th round in the running points

With the defeat of Fluminense to Atlético-GO and the draw of Internacional against Flamengo, the leader Palmeiras enters the field this Thursday (6), against Coritiba, with nine points of advantage over the second placed (Inter) and can open a record advantage if they get the victory at Allianz Parque against the team from Paraná, which has not yet won as a visitor in the Brasileirão.

In the era of consecutive points, since 2003, the biggest advantage of a leader of the 30th round for the second place was 11 points, from São Paulo in 2007, to Cruzeiro. That year, the Tricolor of goalkeeper Rogério Ceni and coach Muricy Ramalho closed the 30th round with 63 points against 52 for Raposa.

Leader of the Brasileirão with 63 points, Palmeiras could reach 66 points if they confirm their favoritism at home against Coritiba and open 12 points over Internacional. Beating Coxa, Palmeiras will reach 19 victories against Inter’s 14. So, even if Colorado equals Palmeiras in points, Verdão still has the advantage in the number of victories.

If they maintain this difference in the next rounds, Abel Braga’s team will be able to confirm the title in the 34th round and match the marks of São Paulo in 2006, Palmeiras in 2016 and Flamengo in 2019, the teams that won the Brazilian title with more rounds in advance in the era of running stitches.

A curiosity is that all the teams with five or more points of advantage over the second place in the 30th round were Brazilian champions.

Biggest difference in points from the leader to the 2nd place at the end of the 30th round of the Brasileirão in the era of consecutive points (2003-2022):

11 points – São Paulo (63) / Cruzeiro (52) in 2007

10 points – Atlético-MG (65) / Palmeiras (55) in 2021

9 points – Fluminense (68) / Atlético-MG (59) in 2012

9 points – Cruzeiro (62) / Gremio (53) in 2013

9 points – Palmeiras (63) / Internacional (54) in 2022*

8 points – Flamengo (71) / Palmeiras (63) in 2019

7 points – São Paulo (60) / Internacional (53) in 2006

7 points – Cruzeiro (60) / São Paulo (53) in 2014

6 points – Corinthians (59) / Palmeiras (53) in 2017

5 points – Corinthians (60) / Internacional (55) in 2005

5 points – Corinthians (64) / Atlético-MG (59) in 2015

* Palmeiras will play this Thursday (6) at home against Coritiba and can open 12 points

