"Palmeiras prepares the premiere"; Journalist discloses details of Endrick's 1st game in professionals

palm trees

“I trust Abel”, said the striker recently about his first game

Endrick has yet to make his debut with the Palmeiras shirt (Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF)
Biggest promise from the base of the palm trees, endrick decided all the finals he played in 2022: 1 goal in the Copinha final, 4 goals in the under-17 Copa do Brasil finals and 1 goal in the under-20 Brasileirão final. With this, the expectation for the striker to make his debut increases in the crowd and news about the situation has been released.

“With the title getting closer, Palmeiras prepares Endrick’s debut. At 16, he is getting closer and closer to making his first appearance in the top team”, informed journalist Danilo Lavieri, from UOL Esporte.

“Endrick impressed the players himself in training with his personality, which is not afraid of getting into a tackle, has a power that impresses defenders and seems to be set even in what they call a review”, he concluded.

Palmeiras enters the field next Thursday (6), for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by coach Abel Ferreira faces Coritiba, at Allianz Parque and can expand its advantage in the leadership of the national competition.

