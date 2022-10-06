Pantanal ends at Globo with the essence of what was at Manchete – Prisma

“Pantanal” will have its last chapter aired this Friday on Globo. Recording began in August 2021 and was completed just a few days ago. On the team’s social networks, the atmosphere is very festive, depending on the audience results and the repercussion around the topics covered.

It is worth remembering that thirty years separate the original from TV Manchete, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, and the version that ends tomorrow, an adaptation made by the author’s grandson, Bruno Luperi.

Back in the day, Boni de Oliveira, then boss of Globo, did not believe in the potential project, hence Benedito’s decision to take it to Manchete. Jayme Monjardim directed it and everyone knows the rest.

Decades later, Globo finally surrendered to the plot of “Pantanal”. After so much time between one and the other, it was natural that the current one had all the technology in its favor – cell phones, drones…, for example. And scenarios, which instead of multiplying external ones in Mato Grosso do Sul, were faithfully reproduced at Globo Studios.

“Pantanal” had the merit of winning the hearts of the public at different times. It is pure dramaturgy. It reinforces the value of family, the need to look at nature… Finally and behind, always attentive to everything, the creative mind of a Benedito Ruy Barbosa.



Now have the following

Murilo Benício did a great job as Tenório in “Pantanal”.

But the character’s death scene, Tuesday, was just like that. They could have done more.

hold compass

At SBT, all sectors work or are involved with the 2023 budget.

Nothing on your schedule will change over the next few days, save for routine last-minute surprises.



this is the order

When it comes to next year and what might be new in the SBT programming schedule, there is a certain caution and the announcements will only occur at the opportune moment.

Therefore, it is understood that each and every new project will only be fitted after total security from its commercial perspective.







Now will you?

The soap opera “Cheias de Charme” was successfully shown by Globo in 2012. The highlight of the plot was the group of “Empreguetes”, formed by Taís Araújo, Leandra Leal and Isabelle Drummond.

Since then, there has been an effort to take the singers’ story to the movies, but nothing has happened. The actresses, with the support of Claudia Abreu, are once again trying to bring the project to life.



It is worth clarifying

Next Monday, 10th, the Band will promote debates for governor. In addition to São Paulo, with Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) x Fernando Haddad (PT), that same day there will also be clashes in Amazonas, Bahia, Paraíba and Rio Grande do Sul.

Other states have yet to set dates.



In turn

TV Cultura has already confirmed the participation of the two candidates, Tarcísio and Haddad, in “Roda Viva”, by Vera Magalhães.

But on the 17th, live, 22 pm.



Bolsonaro vs Lula

Band intends to hold the presidential debate with Bolsonaro and Lula on the 16th, once again in a vehicle pool scheme.

Negotiations in progress with the respective campaigns.



on the globe

Globo will hold debates between candidates for state governments that will have a second round on the 27th.

The debate between the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will take place on the 28th, scheduled to start at 9:30 pm.







New challenges

Alinne Prado is ending her contract with Rede TV!, after the end of the program “Bom Dia Você”.

At this point, the presenter is studying some projects, but without haste. “I need to evaluate, mature ideas and then define my next steps”, informs Alinne, who this Friday, from 11 am, will participate in Evelyn Regly’s podcast, Vaca Cast, on YouTube.

theater

Rodrigo Simas premieres this Friday, at 8 pm, the São Paulo season of the monologue “Prazer, Hamlet”.

The show, directed by Ciro Barcelos and set, props and costumes by Claudio Tovar, will be on display at Teatro Itália Bandeirantes until the beginning of November.



Movie theater

The release of the movie “Apaixonada”, based on the book “Apaixonada aos 40”, by writer Cris Souza Fontês, was left for 2023.

Giovanna Antonelli, who is coming with “Travessia”, plays the protagonist. Jota Quest Soundtrack.



Rereading

On the 14th, a new version of “Amor, Meu Grande Amor” will be released on digital platforms, a song that was successful with Angela Ro Ro and later with Barão Vermelho.

Now, in the voices of Malu Rodrigues and Emílio Dantas.



dating request

In scenes that will air from Monday on “Mar do Sertão”, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and José (Sergio Guizé) decide to get together again.

The young woman will ask the father of her son in dating. Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will not accept being replaced by his rival and will continue setting up to separate them.







Exclusive

Roberto Cabrini enters the case of Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto football players.

Three of them, Alexis Delgado, João Diogo and Eduardo Barbosa, are accused of assault and rape by model Alcimara Ventura. Exclusive material for the next “Spectacular Sunday”.



By the way

Date today, Thursday, Luiz Bacci will be honored by the Metropolitan Civil Guard of São Paulo.

The institution’s inspectors will go especially to Record’s headquarters for the delivery of the Bandeirante Medal.



Hit – Rebate

• Today there is elimination in “A Fazenda”. In fact, the current version can be a topic for the best psychologists…

• … As much as there is effort on the part of a few, in the end no one inside can understand each other…

• … I don’t know if during the dream, but every day they wake up and go to sleep fighting. There’s even been a “we’re going to make out outside”.

• Still without a premiere date, MTV released a new season of “De Férias com o Ex”…

• … Among the participants, some with a history, such as Lumena Aleluia, Mc Mirella, Lipe Ribeiro and Marina Gregory.

• Even if only on YouTube, it’s great to have Marília Gabriela back with her interviews. Crack.

• Netflix started work on “BO I”, the first police comedy series starring Leandro Hassum…

• … Raphael Ghanem, actor and poet, has just agreed to participate in two episodes of this production to live the character Edmilson.

• Regina Casé will be a villain, Zoé, in “All Flowers” ​​by João Emanuel Carneiro on Globoplay…

• … But in the description of the character it says that she is also responsible for moments of humor…

• … In short: he’s a bad person, but he’s also funny. Try to understand.