Pantanal: Novo Velho do Rio, José Leôncio exposes that Juma’s daughter has supernatural power: “Like you?”

The farmer, who will assume the “position” of Velho do Rio (currently played by Osmar Prado), will have frequent contact with his granddaughter

In wetlandthe death of tenorio (Murilo Benício) registered a high audience rating and was acclaimed by netizens. The villain was no longer well liked, but he gained even more rejection after raping and raping Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). The jagunço even managed to get revenge on his old boss with the help of zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), putting an end to the bad character.

Juma’s daughter “inherited” powers

In the next chapters, according to the website Summary of Soap Operasa revelation about the daughter of Juma (Alanis Guillen) will take everyone by surprise. After a time jump, the little one will have a conversation with her grandfather, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). The farmer, who will become the “new” old man from the river (currently played by Osmar Prado), will question his granddaughter.

When asking for a story, the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will reveal that the girl can also become a jaguar, just like her mother: “Grandpa, tell a story?”says the girl. “What story do you want me to tell?”will ask the entity. “From the girl who became a jaguar”answer to. “What about you?”will ask Zé Leoncioleaving the daughter of Juma not funny: “I only turn when I’m angry”.

Originally, Juma “inherited” the power of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), who had to take the form of a jaguar when giving birth to the outsider to save the baby from an anaconda. the character of Alanis Guillen, however, can only become a jaguar when he is possessed with rage. That’s how the girl murdered Solano (Rafa Sieg) brutally in the tapera.