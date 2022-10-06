Pantanal: Zé Leôncio will put on a silver saddle for dispute and Tadeu will provoke the brothers | wetland

Even with compromised health, Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) is not a man to be thwarted. If he’s decided that he’s going to go out in one last entourage with the kids, it’s because no one is going to hold him back. In fact, this “mission” has an even more important purpose for him: to decide the owner of the silver saddle.
Zé Leôncio and his three children — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
The object, which belonged to the old young man (Irandhir Santos), now old man from the river (Osmar Prado), will finally be disputed by the three brothers. Zé knows that the inheritance must be from Thaddeus (Jose Loreto), but to give the child a feeling of achievement, it will put him to beat his brothers, Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), in a lane.
Gshow in Pantanal: Tati releases the last spoilers of the soap opera
“Whoever gets to Zé Leôncio, wins… Whoever wins takes Old Joventino’s silver saddle”, stipulates Tiberius (Guto). “Are you so prepared?”
“I was born ready!”, will answer José Lucas.
“I wasn’t born ready… But now I am!”, will add Jove.
🎧 Camila Morgado analyzes the end of the romance between Irma and Trindade, lists the funniest scenes with the premonitions of the cramullion and much more; listen here! 👇
At this moment, Zé touches the horn, starts the dispute and the two leave with blood in their eyes to win, however, Tadeu, the most prepared, stands still, watching the two brothers.
“Didn’t you hear your father’s horn?” asks Tiberius.
“I heard”, answers Tadeu, very calmly.
“Then hit that step, damn it! Do you want to hand this saddle into the hand of another?”
“If I’m a real Leontius, Tiberius, I can’t be afraid of two peons who are pigs like them!”, retorts the boy.
From a distance, the trio’s father observes the scene and wonders why the favorite to win is standing still.
“Damn… What is this brat going to do?”