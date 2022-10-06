Partner of the legal office of Fernando Haddad’s (PT) campaign is investigated on suspicion of connection with the PCC – Notícias

At the end of June, lawyer Vítor Marques left the Cotia Department of Legal Affairs, in Greater São Paulo, days after being targeted by the São Paulo Public Ministry’s Operation Nerthus. The investigation uncovered a clandestine allotment scheme in an environmental preservation area that would be commanded by the criminal faction PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital). Marques is a partner in one of the offices that provide services to the campaign of Fernando Haddad (PT), candidate for the government of São Paulo.

According to the investigation by the Public Ministry, the then secretary is suspected of passing privileged information to the criminal group and legal guidelines on how to maintain the illegal occupation.

The investigation was an offshoot of Operation Fast Track, in 2020, when the Special Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) discovered a legal cell of the criminal faction composed of 47 lawyers.





Prosecutors discovered that one of the lawyers investigated in Operation Fast Track kept in contact with a lawyer from Cotia to deal with the construction of clandestine subdivisions in an environmental preservation area, all with the participation of the PCC.

With the deepening of the investigations, the Justice authorized the breach of telephone secrecy and of the emails and social networks of those investigated. That’s when the contacts and mentions of Marques appeared.

According to the Public Ministry’s surveys, conversations were found with quotes from meetings of those involved with the then secretary and even a WhatsApp message between Marques and one of the investigated.

In the investigation documents of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutors highlighted Marques’ participation: “There are, therefore, strong indications that Vítor Marques, as legal secretary of the municipality of Cotia, is part of the criminal organization, having met with lawyer Gilberto to deal with the regularization of the illegally invaded area of ​​Parque das Nascentes”.

For prosecutors, there were strong indications that the lawyer would be involved with the investigated. So much so that he was one of the targets of Operation Nerthus, which, on June 24, served ten arrest warrants and 19 search and seizure warrants.

Marques’ house and office at the Cotia Department of Legal Affairs were searched. Prosecutors and police found R$122,000 in cash at his house. Days after the operation, he stepped down.

When he asked the Justice for the return of the money seized at his house, Marques received an answer from Judge Andressa Martins Bejarano: “With regard to the seizure of cash values, I do not see an excess in the execution of the search and seizure, emphasizing, once again, , that the investigation in question investigates environmental crimes, money laundering, corruption of public agents and administrative improbity, among other illicit practices, and it seems reasonable that the presence of large amounts of cash in the residence of the investigated may represent relevant elements of evidence ”.





According to the Internal Revenue Service, Vítor Marques is a partner at Caires, Marques & Mazzaro Sociedade de Advogados. It is one of three law firms that appear in the accountability of Fernando Haddad’s campaign to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-SP). He received R$ 110 thousand, on August 31, for legal services.

The documents sent to the Electoral Court include a power of attorney from Haddad for 9 lawyers to represent his and the campaign’s interests in the Electoral Court and the Electoral Public Ministry.

Marques worked at the São Paulo City Hall during the Fernando Haddad administration. In 2014, he was appointed technical advisor in the Mayor’s Office. In the last year of his administration, in 2016, the lawyer was appointed chief of staff at the Secretariat of Government. The secretary, at the time, was Francisco Macena da Silva, current financial administrator of Haddad’s campaign.





What those involved say

The defense of Vítor Marques, former Secretary of Legal Affairs of Cotia and former advisor to Haddad at the City Hall of São Paulo, reported that: “The defense of Vítor Marques clarifies that the investigation cited in the matter is old, without any new facts and which has already given rise to the criminal action in which he was not even one of the accused.

Vítor Marques does not provide services, has no legal relationship or even a power of attorney signed with the campaign of any candidate for the government of the State of São Paulo. He is a lawyer specialized and active in Administrative Law, a subject in which he is a professor, master and doctoral student at PUC [Pontifícia Universidade Católica] of SP.

The Electoral Law area of ​​the firm he integrates is led by another lawyer, specialist in the area”.

Contrary to what the defense says, the report found that the Public Prosecutor’s Office continues to investigate the lawyer Marques and awaits the expertise on the seized equipment. The lawsuit states that on September 1, the lawyer’s defense asked the Court to authorize the monitoring of the extraction of data from electronic devices that were seized during the operation.

Sought on Tuesday afternoon (10/4), candidate Fernando Haddad’s advice initially informed that he would need time to evaluate the request for clarification on the case. He asked that the report wait at least until noon on Wednesday for a possible demonstration, but ended up not commenting.

In a statement, Caires, Marques & Mazzaro Sociedade de Advogados said that “it was one of several hired for the legal action of the campaign [de Haddad] to the state government, as it was for several candidates in this and other elections, from the most varied parties and ideological spectrums.

The professional who worked on the contract in question was our specialist in Electoral Law. The lawyer Vítor Marques is a specialist in Administrative Law and, therefore, did not participate in this service provision”.