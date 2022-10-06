Pawns sing happy birthday to Iran Malfitano

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pawns sing happy birthday to Iran Malfitano 3 Views

After a day of much discussion, today’s morning is calmer in “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV). Kerline, Alex, Bárbara, Pelé, Shay, Ruivinha, André and Deborah stopped their chores to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Iran Malfitano, the birthday boy of the day.

Everyone made a circle outside the headquarters, and began to congratulate the actor who turns 41.

Earlier, Iran commented to Alex that she never imagined she would spend her birthday like this. “I never imagined being on a reality show and on my birthday. I never imagined I would be on a reality show”, commented the actor.

Then the influencer replied: “There is no crazier character in your life!”.

Iran also commented on the punishment he caused early in the morning. “I gave myself a gift! Every week, cute, waking up… but what was the deal? Yesterday my mistake was that I got off at the cow light because I got confused. Then the caretaker warned me that it wasn’t my time Today it rang and I saw Babi getting up…”, he justified.

The actor did not wake up at the sign of the llamas deal and caused a new punishment in the house. Now everyone will be 48 hours without gas.

The Farm 2022: Who should get rid of the roça and become the farmer of the week?

Total of 8921 wishes

Adriane Galisteu: The looks of the coolest part of ‘A Fazenda 22’

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fields - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fields

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a fire test night - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a fire test night

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu 'all black' in the first elimination - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu ‘all black’ in the first elimination

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on jeans with a red handkerchief at the beginning of the reality show - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on jeans with a red handkerchief at the beginning of the reality

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a hat on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a hat on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu in animal print on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu in animal print on the show

Playback / Playplus

The Farm 2022: Galisteu bet on white boots in the look - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu bet on white boots in the look

Playback / Playplus

Fazenda2022: Galisteu bets on jeans to present the reality show - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 19

A Fazenda2022: Galisteu bets on jeans to present the reality show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a leather jacket on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a leather jacket on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu bets on a hat in the program

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a 'not-so-basic little black dress' on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a ‘not-so-basic little black dress’ on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a dress and boots on the show - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu wears a dress and boots on the show

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night - Reproduction/RecordTV

15 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on second elimination night

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2022: Chapéu is Galisteu's trademark in the program - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Chapéu is Galisteu’s trademark in the program

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu presenting edition - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu presenting edition

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu with a casual look on the proving ground - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Galisteu with a casual look on the proving ground

Playback / Playplus

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a party night - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 19

A Fazenda 2022: Adriane Galisteu on a party night

Playback / Playplus

Want to see the fire in the hay? Receive all information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

Watch the documentary ‘Realities: Brazil on TV’

Realities: Brazil on TV

1 | 3

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Journalist reveals why Jeffrey Dahmer devoured his victims

Journalist Nancy Glass, who interviewed American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer shortly before his death in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved