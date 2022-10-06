Pawns sing happy birthday to Iran Malfitano

After a day of much discussion, today’s morning is calmer in “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV). Kerline, Alex, Bárbara, Pelé, Shay, Ruivinha, André and Deborah stopped their chores to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Iran Malfitano, the birthday boy of the day.

Everyone made a circle outside the headquarters, and began to congratulate the actor who turns 41.

Earlier, Iran commented to Alex that she never imagined she would spend her birthday like this. “I never imagined being on a reality show and on my birthday. I never imagined I would be on a reality show”, commented the actor.

Then the influencer replied: “There is no crazier character in your life!”.

Iran also commented on the punishment he caused early in the morning. “I gave myself a gift! Every week, cute, waking up… but what was the deal? Yesterday my mistake was that I got off at the cow light because I got confused. Then the caretaker warned me that it wasn’t my time Today it rang and I saw Babi getting up…”, he justified.

The actor did not wake up at the sign of the llamas deal and caused a new punishment in the house. Now everyone will be 48 hours without gas.

Adriane Galisteu: The looks of the coolest part of ‘A Fazenda 22’

