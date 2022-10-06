Payroll loan with Auxílio Brasil: what interest will be charged? | Economy

Those who receive Auxílio Brasil, as well as other government income transfer benefits, will be able to take out a payroll loan with a direct discount at source.

In the payroll loan, the discount of up to 40% is direct at source. As the installments are deducted directly from the payroll, banks are guaranteed that the installments will be paid on time.

According to Law 14,431, of August 3, the maximum amount that can be contracted will be the one in which the installments commit up to 40% of the monthly benefit amount. But instead of considering the current minimum value of the benefit of R$ 600, which is only valid until December, the value of R$ 400 will be valid. Thus, the amount of the installment will be a maximum of R$ 160. The ordinance also establishes that the Maximum number of installments will be 24.

The offer of payroll-deductible loans through Auxílio Brasil has been criticized by specialists and entities. They allege that the measure can be harmful to the population, because the resources of the income transfer program are usually used for basic survival expenses.

Taking out a payroll loan linked to Auxílio Brasil can be worth it for those who have an urgent and urgent need – but not to pay day-to-day bills, or to make unnecessary purchases.

This is because the credit can compromise the beneficiary’s disposable income for a long term. Thus, you may lack money for several months to make essential expenses, such as food.

What will the interest rate be?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the interest rate cannot exceed 3.5% per month. But it is the bank that will define the rate – as long as it is below this level.

“The ordinance establishes the interest limit of 3.5% per month. This ceiling may be even lower, depending on the negotiation between the financial institution and the borrower,” the ministry said in a statement.

Caixa Econômica Federal reported that, as of the second half of October, it intends to present rates below the ceiling of 3.5%.

To enable interest rates lower than the 3.5% stipulated for payroll loans via Auxílio Brasil, Caixa’s president Daniella Marques said that the Risk and Governance area “is finishing the modelling” that will allow the bank to operate at lower rates to this ceiling. “And we are going to raise awareness of people to exchange more expensive debt for a cheaper one,” added Daniella.

She informed that Caixa is preparing an “action for conscientious credit”, so as not to encourage even greater indebtedness of families. “We have to be aware that a good part of these families or people are already in debt, especially in the credit card revolving, where the rates are much higher.”

By way of comparison with other types of credit, data from the Central Bank show that the average monthly interest rates for the month of June were as follows:

Payroll for public sector workers: 1.70%

Total personal payroll: 1.85%

Payroll for INSS retirees and pensioners: 1.97%

Payroll for private sector workers: 2.61%

Average monthly interest rate for individuals: 3.52%

Overdraft: 7.16%

Revolving credit card: 13.77%

Government discloses details of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Government regulates payroll loans for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil

To offer the payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, financial institutions, including banks, need to be accredited by the government.

After the publication of the rules for the consignment of Auxílio Brasil, the interested banks, which according to the government total 60 financial institutions, take a while to launch the credit line.