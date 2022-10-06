Pernambuco confirms eight cases of the disease, responsible for the outbreak in São Paulo

Characterized by inflammation of the meninges, which are the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, meningitis can be caused by several infectious agents, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses and protozoa.

The disease deserves special attention at a time when a meningitis outbreak scares the city of São Paulo. From January to September, the capital of São Paulo had 56 confirmed cases and 9 deaths.

In Pernambuco, this year, 14 cases of meningococcal disease have already been reported. Of this total, 8 were confirmed, three were discarded and another three remain under investigation. Regarding deaths from meningitis in Pernambuco, there has been no record of death so far this year.

In the state, the low vaccination coverage raises concerns, especially in this scenario of increased cases in São Paulo and other cities in Brazil.

In Pernambuco, only 52.1% of children under 1 year old were vaccinated this year against meningococcal type Cthe most prevalent bacterium in the country.

The vaccination target, recommended by the Ministry of Health (MS) and the National Immunization Program (PNI), is 95%. Ie, Pernambuco is well below the ideal for disease prevention.

Currently, there are vaccines for the prevention of five most common meningitis serogroups in Brazil: A, B, C, W and Y.

MENINGITIS: What causes a person to have meningitis?



The main way of disease prevention is through vaccinationavailable both in the public and in the private health network.

Even with vaccines available, the infectious disease specialist Lessandra Michelinmedical manager of vaccines at GSK, warns about the increase in cases of meningitis and other infectious diseases in recent years in the country, as a result of the low vaccine coverage.

MENINGITIS: VACCINE IS APPLIED AT WHAT AGE?

Us health postsvaccines against meningococcal C are given free of charge to babies, with doses at 3 and 5 months of age, and a booster at 12 months, which can be given to children under 5 years of age.

At the Unified Health System (SUS)is also available at ACWY vaccineoffered as a single dose to adolescents between 11 and 12 years of age.

Until June 2023, 13 and 14 year olds can also be vaccinated for free. The expansion aims to reduce the number of people with the bacteria in the nasopharynx.

MENINGITIS B VACCINE

already the serogroup B is prevented by available vaccination only on the private network for the age group from 2 months to 50 years.

In babiesthe preferred recommendation is doses at 3 and 5 months, plus a booster dose between 12 and 15 months.

Children over 24 months will follow the schedule of 2 doses with an interval of 1 month.

ACWY MENINGITIS VACCINE

Private clinics still offer the ACWY vaccine. Also starting at 3 months of age and can be applied at the same time as B, private clinics offer the ACWY vaccine, with a complementary dose between 5 and 6 years, and another at 11 years.

BACTERIAL MENINGITIS: How is it caught?

In general, the bacterial meningitis is considered the most serious. Among them, meningococcal meningitis, caused by the bacterium neisseria meningitidis (or meningococcus).

Transmitted by respiratory secretions or droplets through coughing, sneezing or kissing from an infected person, the meningococcal meningitis has rapid evolution and a high lethality.

The disease can lead to death in 20% to 30% of cases.

MENINGOCOCCAL MENINGITIS: sequelae

In addition meningococcal meningitis it can generate serious sequelae, such as loss of vision and hearing, neurological damage and limb amputation.

Even though it is more common in babies in the first year of life, young children and adolescents, the meningococcal meningitis can affect all age groups.

MENINGITIS: SYMPTOMS

Know how to identify the first symptoms and start appropriate treatment as soon as possible are decisive steps for the survival or reduction of sequelae in the patient, according to the infectologist Lessandra Michelin.

“The great challenge of the disease is early diagnosis. Therefore, it is very important for people to know and be attentive to the first signs, which are often confused with those of other infectious diseases, such as fever, irritability, headache, nausea and vomiting“, says the doctor.

The infectologist adds that, subsequently, the infected person may have small purplish spots on the skin, stiffness in the back of the neck, and sensitivity to light.

The specialist also highlights other important signs in younger children. “Inconsolable crying, bulging fontanelle (also known as high moleira), resistance to feeding, drowsiness or intense irritability may also be noticed.”

If the problem is not dealt with quickly, according to Lessandra, the situation can evolve to mental confusion, seizure, shock, generalized infection, multiple organ failure, and risk of death.

Despite all these risks, the Meningococcal meningitis has cure and prevention. If it is diagnosed quickly and proper treatment is started, the patient can make a full recovery.