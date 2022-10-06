Petrobras (PETR4) has one more boost after elections; action sustains high until the 2nd turn? – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) started the week with a bang, with up almost 9% on Monday (3), after the first round of elections. This Wednesday (5th), the shares rose again about 4%, this time, due to the OPEC+ cut in oil production.

The fiercest clash between Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the first round of elections gave gas to the papers of state-owned companies — highlighting, in addition to Petrobras, Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), know (SBSP3), Cemig (CMIG4) and banrisul (BRSR6).

According to Filipe Fradinho, analyst at Empiricus Investmentsthe upward movement of these companies should be maintained until the second round — scheduled for October 30th.

The analyst explains that these companies, along with those in the real estate and retail sectors, tend to prefer right-wing governments – more interventionist –, hence the positive reaction to Bolsonaro’s force majeure than the polls pointed out.

The head of research at Activate Investments, Pedro Serra, recalls that the election itself is the biggest weight of the stock market. However, the market is already anticipating and adding risk. “The more balanced legislature and the tightening of the first round can help in a decrease in the perception of risk”, he says.

Serra also reinforces that the future of state-owned companies will be “depending on research and trends in the final stretch of the elections”.

Who wins and who loses with a positive scenario for Bolsonaro? And for Lula?

Partner and Analyst bendorfVictor Benndorf, states that if the PT presidency candidate starts to lose leadership and Bolsonaro’s hope arises, local consumption and state-owned companies should continue in a recovery movement.

On the other hand, educational companies — benefited by Lula’s government plan — should go downhill.

Caco Lula maintains or expands his leadership for the second round, the above scenario should be reversed, says Benndorf.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Every day a summary with what was important in the Minuto Money Times, interviews, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!