PIS/PASEP salary allowance: Forgotten money released for WITHDRAWAL

Millions of workers forgot to withdraw their salary bonus PIS/PASEPbase year 2020. It is estimated that more than half a million citizens still have not redeemed their values.

Salary allowance payments for those who worked in 2020 started on February 8th and will continue until December 29th. In total, there are 24 million workers able to withdraw the amounts from their accounts. Until then, only 2% go to the bank.

Data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security show that 561,073 workers had not yet withdrawn the money from the program until April 6, which is equivalent to a total of R$523.2 million.

In PIS, 157,575 workers forgot to withdraw the allowance. In PASEP, there were 403,498 workers. The forgotten amounts are R$133.4 million and R$389.8 million, respectively.

Namely, PIS is paid to workers with a formal contract in the private sector through Caixa Econômica Federal. PASEP is for civil servants and has payments via Banco do Brasil.

See below how to know if you are entitled, how to check the amount and how to withdraw.

Who is entitled to withdraw PIS?

When considering that the payments will be accrued for the base year 2020, the worker needs to:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and

To have the information updated by the employers in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

How do I know if I am entitled to the salary bonus?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

At the site from the box;

from the box; Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

How to check PIS by CPF?

Citizens who work in private companies can check the PIS through the Meu INSS app, available for iOS and Android systems. See how below:

Log in to the Meu INSS app via gov.br; If you don’t have an account, create one with your personal data; When entering the platform, go to the top corner of the screen to see the PIS details; It will be possible to check all the information about the PIS and there is also an option to ask questions.

What is the salary bonus?

At most, the worker can receive an amount equivalent to one minimum wage, currently R$ 1,212. If the beneficiary has not worked for 12 months, a lower amount proportional to the time worked will be transferred.