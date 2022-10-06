PIS/Pasep: TRIPLE withdrawal is released by the Caixa; see how to receive

In times of crisis, an extra value is always welcome. Currently, many workers who are in need of extra cash can resort to PIS/Pasep (salary allowance and quotas).

This is because workers who carry out their activities formally, with a formal contract, can have three possibilities of withdrawing the salary bonus to receive still in 2022.

Among the withdrawal modalities, many workers who have not received PIS/Pasep for some time can receive one of them. See below:

Caixa releases triple PIS/Pasep withdrawal in 2022

Salary allowance (base year 2020)

Initially, the salary bonus PIS/PASEP, base year 2020, is still awaiting the withdrawal of half a million workers. Payments started in February, and workers can withdraw until December 29 this year.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 561,073 thousand workers had not yet withdrawn the money from the program, which is equivalent to a total of R$523.2 million.

In PIS, 157,575 PIS allowances, totaling R$133.4 million, have not yet been withdrawn. On the other hand, the remainder, 403,498 payments from Pasep, total R$ 389.8 million.

Namely, PIS is paid to workers with a formal contract in the private sector and is paid by the Federal Savings Bank. PASEP is for civil servants and has payments via Banco do Brasil.

How to check if you are entitled to payment? see below

In addition, private sector workers can consult the benefit through the Caixa Trabalhador e Caixa Tem app. The public servant, on the other hand, can check the information through the BB Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

However, in both cases it is possible to make an appointment by calling 158 or using the digital work card. See the step by step:

Download the Digital Work Card application; Access the platform with CPF and gov.br password; When entering the home page, click on “Benefits”; Next, select “Abono Salarial” and check the available information.

2019 PIS/PASEP allowance

In order to have access to the benefit, the worker must meet the following requirements:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Exercised paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019;

Data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

The worker can request PIS/Pasep late at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. In addition to this means, there are other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.

The Digital Work Card application (CTPS) also allows you to consult the benefit. It is possible to know the amount that will be paid, what will be the date allowed for the withdrawal and which bank will intermediate the receipt of the benefit.

However, it is important to note that this information can also be accessed through the Gov.br account.

First, download the app; Open the application and enter your CPF in the login area; Enter your Gov.br password; After entering, just go to the top corner of the screen, where the PIS details are; In the same application is the option to ask questions.

It is important to note that, in order to gain access, it will be necessary to obtain an account on Gov.br. If you don’t have it, just register informing your full name, date of birth, e-mail and phone number. CPF. The PIS consultation by CPF can also be made through the Service Center, by the number 158.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

Currently, around 10 million workers who worked with a formal contract between 1970 and 1988 are entitled to Fund Quotas PIS/Pasep. An amount in excess of R$23 billion was made available.

It is worth mentioning that the quotas are not related to the payment of the salary bonus PIS/Pasep, released annually. The benefit in question is released to the worker once in a lifetime, as long as he is eligible.

However, it is important to note that if the worker has died, the right is passed on to his heirs or dependents. The withdrawal deadline will end on June 1, 2025, with no new chances for redemption.

Withdrawal of shares by the holder

If the interested party is the worker, to carry out the withdrawal, it is sufficient to present an official document with a photo and request information about the quotas of the employee. PIS/Pasep. Citizens can go to the CAIXA branch.

Withdrawal of shares by heirs

Finally, if the holder has died, heirs or dependents can receive shares from their patriarchs. For this, it will be necessary to present at a Caixa branch all the documentation that proves the identification of the deceased worker and his/her relationship with him/her, such as:

First, a death certificate and declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the INSS ;

Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension;

Court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal;

Finally, public deed of inventory.