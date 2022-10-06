Pix on the wrong account? Find out what to do to get your money back

posted on 10/05/2022 14:25



Among the millions of transactions made by Pix, an instant payment system, since its launch by the Central Bank (BC) in 2020, many ended up in the wrong accounts. This can happen when the payer does not correctly check the details of who will receive the amount, before confirming the shipment. But how to proceed in these situations?

“In the case of people who made the payment, the alternative is to go to their bank branch to resolve the situation, looking for the person to whom the transfer was made”, explains Afonso Morais, a lawyer specializing in consumer law, collections and digital fraud.

Also according to him, using money received by mistake can be considered a crime of misappropriation. “The recommendation I make is that, if you receive an amount in your bank account by mistake, do not think twice and return the amount. If you do not return the amount to the person who made the transfer or to the bank that remitted the amount, the recipient will have committed the crime of misappropriation, in this case the financial resource.”





“This can generate penalties in the civil and even criminal spheres. Therefore, when improperly receiving any resource, the ideal is to contact the financial institution, informing about the fact. It is the duty of the recipient to notify the institution and make the refund immediately”, reinforced the lawyer.

Penalty of up to one year or payment of fine

This action is in accordance with the civil precept of article 876, which determines that “everyone who received what was not owed to him is obliged to repay”, since the recipient cannot be favored to the detriment of the other party.

Morais also pointed out that the act of keeping the money leaves the person subject to the penalties determined in the Penal Code, provided for in article 169, which punishes those who inappropriately take possession of an asset that came to their power by mistake. The penalty is detention, which can be from one month to up to one year, or payment of a fine.

Special Return Mechanism

Since November 2021, financial institutions can assist in the recovery of amounts through the Special Return Mechanism. In case the recipient refuses to make the return, the consumer who made the wrong Pix can file a lawsuit against the one who practiced the illicit in the Special Civil Court or in the Common Court, depending on the appropriate amount. Remembering that civil action does not exclude liability in the criminal sphere.

According to Morais, to support the civil and criminal action, it is necessary to make a report, which will serve to help the depositor to recover the resources. Ideally, the injured party seeks a criminal lawyer for assistance.

“The main recommendation on the subject is to be very careful when making a Pix, always confirm the data of the person who will benefit and be very careful with scams. Remembering that because it is an instant transaction, it is necessary to be sure of all the data and attention when typing the values”, concluded the expert.

