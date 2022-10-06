PlayStation Stars with a queue? Know what it means

PlayStation Stars arrived this Wednesday (05) in Brazil, and those who came forward to be part of the free program escaped a curious situation. Those interested who took a long time to register for the service will be on the waiting list for a while.

If this happened to you, don’t worry. Sony isn’t looking into your participation or leaving you out of the loop. The Japanese giant explained the situation in the PS Stars FAQ, on the official page:

Why am I on the waiting list? By measuring feedback, continuing to improve the experience, iterating quickly, and consistently adding new members, we can ensure that attendees have an optimal experience with PlayStation Stars.

Regarding the waiting time, the company asks for a period of up to two months to add who was in the queue:

All accounts on the waitlist will receive access to PlayStation Stars within two months from the date of registration.

In the PlayStation App, the following screen appears:

Learn how to level up in PlayStation Stars

Anyone who hasn’t picked up the PlayStation Stars waitlist can now try to level up. If you still don’t know how it works, we’ve prepared a guide to guide you. Look here!