PoderData: Lula inherits most of Tebet’s votes; Bolsonaro most of Ciro

The first PoderData poll in the second round, released this Thursday 6th, shows that in the dispute between former President Lula (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) it is the PT that would receive most of Simone Tebet’s votes ( MDB).

The emedebista announced, on Wednesday 5th, that she supports Lula in this second stage of the election and justified the decision with the PT’s commitment “to democracy and the Constitution, which I don’t know about in the current president”.

“I will not nullify my vote, I will not vote blank,” he added. “There is no room for omission of neutrality. There is a Brazil to be immediately rebuilt, there is a people to be reunited.”

According to PoderData, Lula inherits 92% of valid votes that Tebet had in the first round. The senator was in third place, with 4.16% of valid votes or 4.9 million.

Regarding the voters of Ciro Gomes (PDT), 46% prefer Lula and 54% Bolsonaro. In the first stage of the election, the pedetista totaled 3.6 million votes or 3.04%. The PDT was one of the first parties to formalize support for Lula in the second round. Ciro recorded a video in which he endorses the party’s position.

To arrive at the results, the institute interviewed 3,500 people by telephone between the 3rd and 5th of October. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. Registration with the TSE: BR-08253/2022.