Poliana Rocha shares impactful phrase on her social networks

Poliana Rocha shocks followers with an impactful message shared on her social media.

Poliana Rochasinger’s wife Leonardo, has thousands of followers on its social networks. THE “influencer” is always sharing about her personal life and routine, which makes her arouse more and more the interest of fans in her daily publications.

In addition to posting about her daily life, Poliana also has the habit of posting impact messages, which sometimes even causes a certain curiosity about the context of the messages; after all, you never know if it’s pure sharing or if she really uses it as a “message for someone”.

Regardless of what it is, she always manages to be in evidence, conquering more and more the admiration of her followers.

This Wednesday (05) she posted a very strong message through her stories. In the image appeared the philosopher Leandro Karnal with the following sentence:“Life is too short to waste time with hateful assholes”.

Despite the message being impactful and somewhat curious about the purpose of sharing, it is extremely necessary, even more so in the recent times in which we are living.

Here’s the reflection:

Who says what they want…

Poliana Rocha also doesn’t hold her tongue when it comes to responding to inconvenient insinuations. The influencer often opens question boxes on her Instagram in order to interact with their followers, however, some people abuse the patience of “influencer”.

Recently Poliana Rocha sent a very direct message after being the victim of an attack by a “fan”.

It turns out that the follower said that the beauty “looks very horned”. When faced with the offense, she did not hesitate and made a point of rebutting the message: “Look? So it must be just a golden horn [risos]. Contains irony”– Said the wife of country singer Leonardo.