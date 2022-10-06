Pressure on Petrobras grows after international oil rise – 10/05/2022 – News

Members of the Petrobras board received a signal from the Bolsonaro government that there is no readjustment in fuel prices until the 2nd round of the elections, on October 30. The pressure on the oil company was intensified due to the new rise in international fuel prices, which could be even greater due to new cuts in international oil production announced this Wednesday (5), by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) – there will be 2 million barrels per day (bpd) less from November. This is the biggest cut since April 2020, when the Covid pandemic began.

Alex Regis Since the end of June, when Paes de Andrade took over Petrobras, four reductions have been made in the price of gasoline and three of diesel.

The government’s onslaught on the management of the oil company was revealed by the G1 portal and confirmed by Estadão. With the new international increases, it would be natural for Petrobras to pass on these readjustments to domestic fuel, since the oil company follows the policy of international price parity. The fuel price cut carried out in recent months, however, has become a political flag in the hands of Bolsonaro, who is not willing to give up this asset on the eve of the second round.

In part, the reduction in prices is due to state tax cuts, as the federal government had already zeroed its rates. The main reason, however, that pushed prices down was the drop in the international price of a barrel of oil, which fluctuated until days ago at around US$ 87 a barrel. This week, however, the price has already surpassed US$ 90 and, now, experts in the sector see a risk that, in the coming days, the price will rise to the US$ 100 level, a value that would inevitably require a readjustment of the Petrobras in the domestic market.

Caio Mário Paes de Andrade assumed the presidency of Petrobras in June, with the mission given by Bolsonaro to hold as much as possible any readjustment in the price of fuels. Since then, Petrobras has announced a series of general fuel price reductions. Much of this scenario is due, however, to the fall in prices on the international market. Paes de Andrade was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro, after two administrations heavily criticized by the president (General Joaquim Silva e Luna and José Mauro Coelho) due to the increases that impacted inflation, Paes de Andrade accelerated the pace of falling prices.

With the barrel at around US$ 100, an industry executive told Estadão, the readjustment is inevitable. According to him, it is a political decision, although this has a limit, due to the pressure of the market.

After a few weeks of relief, which allowed Petrobras to reduce the price of its main fuels before the first round of the presidential elections, oil and oil products rose again in the international market, and may take on even greater proportions after a cut in international production of oil decided by OPEC.

According to the president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), Sérgio Araújo, with the new cut it will be difficult to hold domestic prices, despite the proximity of the second round of the presidential elections.

According to a survey by the entity, the average lag in the price of diesel reached 3% and gasoline 8% on Tuesday (4). To return to parity, prices should be raised by R$0.17 and R$0.28 per liter, respectively. The difference in the case of diesel, however, is much higher in the port of Aratu, in Bahia, whose lag reaches 5%. At the port of Araucária, in Paraná, gasoline was traded at a value 12% below the international market.

The last adjustment for diesel by Petrobras took place two weeks ago, a drop of 4.07%, and for gasoline a little over a month ago, a reduction of 4.8%, and they follow a new rhythm of readjustments adopted by the current president. from Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade

Since the end of June, when he took office, four reductions have been made in the price of gasoline and three of diesel, a fuel whose demand increases in the second half of the year.

