PRIO (PRIO3) and Dommo (DMMO3) announce production, Cielo Board (CIEL3) elects president and more news

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3), in turn, reported that this week it opened three units of the Campana brand in Greater São Paulo.

The airline operator Gol (GOLL4) reported that the offer of seats per kilometers flown (ASK) increased by 41.2% compared to the same period last year, while the total number of seats grew by 32.5%.

Total sales at Multiplan’s malls in 3Q22 showed a performance 28.3% higher than that reported in 3Q21.

Meanwhile, Cielo (CIEL3) elected Eurico Fabri as chairman of the Board of Directors and José Forni as vice-chairman.

PRIO (PRIO3), formerly PetroRio, reported total production of 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Daily production was 45.7 thousand boepd in 3Q22, compared to 33.3 thousand boepd.

Dommo Energy (DMMO3)

Dommo Energia informed the market, according to operator data, that the production attributed to the company was 25,620 barrels in September 2022, a decrease of 2.99% compared to August 2022.

Fleury (FLRY3) opened this week three Campana brand units in Greater São Paulo.

The Campana brand focuses on the access segment with compact units with low investment required, a wide range of clinical analysis exams and has already started its operations with accreditation in operators focused on this audience that did not have access to Grupo Fleury services. Tests are also available at affordable prices for those without health coverage.

Cielo (CIEL3) informed that its Board of Directors elected Eurico Fabri as chairman of the collegiate and José Forni as vice-chairman. Fabri is Executive Vice President Bradesco (BBDC3; BBDC4) and Forni is Vice President of Financial Management and IR at Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Board Member of Banco Votorantim and Elo Participações.

Hapvida (HAPV3) signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the voting capital of Sistemas e Planos de Saúde by its wholly-owned subsidiary Notre Dame Intermédica Saúde, the company informed this Wednesday night (5).

The acquisition price is R$120 million, to be paid in cash, subject to changes in indebtedness and working capital, in addition to having a portion retained to guarantee any contingencies.

Cade informed, through a Decision published in the Official Gazette, that Hapvida (HAPV3) withdrew from the merger with Plamed Medical Assistance Plan. Thus, the act referring to the operation, which consisted of transferring to Hapvida the portfolio of all health care service coverage contracts entered into by Plamed with beneficiaries of medical-hospital health plans, as well as, potentially, the operation of his Clínica São Camilo, in Aracaju, was shelved without a merit judgment.

The airline operator Gol announced operational data for the third quarter of 2022.

The supply of seats per kilometers flown (ASK) increased by 41.2% compared to the same period last year, while total seats grew by 32.5%. The number of take-offs in the period rose 39.8%. Revenue per passenger kilometer (RPK) grew 41% and load factor stood at 81.3% (0.1 percentage points lower than in the third quarter of 2021).

Multiplan (MULT3)

Total sales of Multiplan’s malls in 3Q22 showed a performance 28.3% higher than that reported in 3Q21 and 25.9% above the result of 3Q19, reaching R$ 4.7 billion, a new sales record for a third quarter.

Same Store Sales (SSS) reached +23.9% in the quarter compared to 3Q21 and +23.8% vs. the 3Q19.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that, on Wednesday (5), the transfer to the company of all the shares held by Riopar in the Concessionária at VLT Carioca SA, equivalent to 3.0157% of its capital stock, was concluded. company to hold 93.8264% of the capital stock of VLT Carioca, as well as the assignment to CCR of all credit rights held by Riopar against the Concessionaire, relating to loans granted by the shareholders of VLT Carioca.

Mateus Group (GMAT3)

The Mateus Group entered into a private instrument for a real estate investment commitment, a commitment to purchase and sell properties and to establish a Real Surface Law Institution, with the FII TRX Real Estate, with the purpose of selling and leasing 3 properties, located in Belém, in the state of Pará, Juazeiro, state of Bahia and Petrolina, state of Pernambuco, in the “sale and leaseback” modality.

The sale value of the properties is R$ 182.6 million. Said value may change depending on the eventual need to exclude or replace any of the Properties, as a result of the legal and real estate diligences that will be carried out.

Azul (AZUL4) announced changes in the company’s command. The current vice president of revenue, Abhi Shah, will assume the presidency of the company. The executive will be responsible for day-to-day operations, maintaining his previous duties, and continues to report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Rodgerson. In a statement, Azul said that the division between CEO and president is common around the world, especially in large airlines.

AllianceBernstein LP and its parent Equitable Holdings, Inc. informed that they sold common shares issued by Minerva and, on September 22, 2022, their holdings reached, in aggregate, 29,192,670 common shares issued by Minerva, representing approximately 4.807% of the total common shares issued by Minerva .

