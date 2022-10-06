prisoners were tortured with sex toys

Ukrainian authorities claim to have discovered a “torture chamber” used by Russian troops in the newly liberated village of Pisky-Radkivski. The place was called by her “a mini Auschwitz”in reference to the Nazi concentration camp, located in southern Poland, during World War II.

On Tuesday (4/10), the Ministry of Defense of the country invaded by Russia at the end of February claimed to have found a sex toy with which prisoners were tortured, according to the head of investigations of the National Security Service, Sergiy Bolvinov. It was also found a gas mask that was used when the Russians buried prisoners alive. Those tortured were residents of the region and Ukrainian soldiers captured in the offensive.

In the images taken by the ministry, a plastic container with apparently dozens of “golden dental crowns” taken from victims.

Gold dental crowns ripped from Ukrainian prisoners, according to Kiev

Gas mask used in torture and dental crowns ripped from Ukrainian prisoners Photo: Reproduction/Twitter (Defense of Ukraine)

Before taking over Pisky-Radkivski’s domain, Russian forces launched a heavy bombardment, which aimed to target up to housing projects erected during the period when Ukraine was a Soviet republic. According to SkyNews, a weapons expert claimed that the Russian military may have used thermobaric pumps. Used in urban spaces, these weapons, also called vacuum bombs, have a greater potential to cause civilian deaths.