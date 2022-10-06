Procon advises customers on tickets after postponement

Procon-SP released a note in which it guides consumers who bought tickets to Coldplay concerts. The performances were scheduled for the next few weeks of October, but were postponed to early 2023 due to vocalist Chris Martin’s health problems.

According to the institution, customers are entitled to choose between receiving the amount paid back, keeping the credit for future events or waiting for the new date of the shows.

In addition, the organizing company must inform the conditions and procedures related to the postponement or cancellation through the same channels in which the event was announced.

Other damages caused by the postponement of presentations, such as those related to accommodation and transportation, must be negotiated directly with the service providers.

Consumers who do not have their rights met may file a complaint with the consumer protection agency in their city. If he cannot find a solution, he must seek the judiciary.

The institution also guides consumers to purchase tickets on the official channels of the company organizing the event to have their rights guaranteed in accordance with the rules of the Consumer Protection Code.

band announcement

Coldplay announced the postponement of the performances through a post on social media. According to the message, singer Chris Martin is facing a serious lung infection.

See the full note below.

Hello everybody,

With deep regret, we were forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023.

Due to a serious lung infection, Chris received strict medical orders to rest for the next three weeks.

We are working to have the new dates as soon as possible and will release more information in the coming days.

To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these shows, we are so sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience, and we are so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time when we need to prioritize Chris’ health.

Please keep your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates. They will take place in early 2023 and will be announced very soon. However, we will also handle all ticket refund requests – which will be available at the point of sale.

We are optimistic that Chris will return to good health after his prescribed medical break and hope to resume touring as soon as possible.

To all affected, please accept our sincere apologies and thank you, as always, for your love and support.