PSG coach explains gesture that made him replace Messi after Champions League goal

Argentine star scored a great goal in the 1-1 draw with Benfica for the Champions League

This Wednesday (5th), the PSG dropped in front against the benfica common Messi’s goalbut it’s over ceding a 1-1 tieat Estádio da Luz, for the 3rd round of group H of Champions League.

Even swinging the nets and having a good performance on the field, the Argentine ace left the game in the 36th minute of the 2nd half for Sarabia to enter.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In a press conference after the match, the coach Christophe Galtier explained the departure of shirt 30. According to the coach, the striker made a gesture asking to be substituted.

”He made a gesture saying he wanted to leave. He was tired and a new teammate was much more interesting at that moment,” said Galtier.

On the other hand, the team will have the loss of Nuno Mendes in the next commitments. The side felt muscle discomfort, received medical attention, but could not continue on the field.

“Nuno Mendes had a big muscle problem and will miss some games,” said the coach.

With the result, PSG and Benfica reached 7 points. The Paris team has the best goal difference, and therefore leads group H. Juventus appears in 3rd, with 3, while Maccabi Haifa remains in the bottom without scoring.