PSG takes the lead with Messi’s great goal in a play with Neymar and Mbappé, but gives up a draw to Benfica in the Champions League

PSG and Benfica drew 1-1, at Estádio da Luz, for the 3rd round of the Champions League group stage

PSG and benfica tied in 1 to 1this Wednesday (5), at Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal, for the 3rd round of group H of the Champions League.

Messi opened the scoring for the French team, after a play with Neymar and Mbappe. just that Danilo Pereira did against and left everything the same for the Portuguese.

The two teams entered the field with 100% success in the competition and fighting for the leadership of the key. The home team started scaring and forced Donnarumma to make at least three great saves.

Gradually, PSG entered the game until they opened the scoring with a move involving the overwhelming MNM trio. In the 20th minute, Messi played for Mbappé, who passed it on to Neymar to assist the Argentine ace to score a goal.

Even at a disadvantage, Benfica continued to press and managed to equalize in the own goal of Danilo Pereira in the end.

PSG came back better for the 2nd half. After 3 minutes, Neymar tried a bicycle and only didn’t score a true goal because the ball stamped the crossbar. Then the attacker Brazilian Team he almost scored the second from a free-kick, but Vlachodimos palmed the ball wide.

With extensive dominance of the Parisian team, Benfica’s goalkeeper started to stand out with good saves. As it was in Hakimi’s cross kick, at 15.

And it was only at 21, that Benfica arrived in danger for the first time in the final stage. In Grimaldo’s free kick, Otamendi deflected it, and the ball went to Donnarumma’s right. PSG responded soon after with Mbappé, only Vlachodimos, again, smacked.

Until at 35, Benfica didn’t make the second by very close. Rafa Silva left Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos behind, but stopped in Donnarumma’s great save. In the sequence, the shirt 27 of Benfica sent it out.

Championship status

With the result, PSG and Benfica reach the 7 spots. The Paris team has the best goal difference, and that’s why it leads group H. A Juventus appears in 3th, with 3while the Maccabi Haifa follow on flashlight without scoring.

It is worth noting that the two teams have not yet lost in 2022/23 and lead their national leagues.

It went well: MNM trio

More connected than ever, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé are having a good time. And PSG’s goal play went through all three. In the bid, Messi finds Mbappé, who plays for Neymar. The Brazilian serves Messi, and the Argentine sends him to the back of the net with great style.

Messi hugs Neymar as he scores against Benfica in the Champions League Pedro Fiuza /NurPhoto via Getty Images

It was bad: Danilo Pereira

The defender swung the net but against it and tied the match for Benfica. In the throw, Enzo Fernández crossed from the left side and Gonçalo Ramos tried to head but without success. Danilo got in the way, ended up playing against and sent against his own patrimony.

The guy: Vlachodimos

The Benfica goalkeeper made great saves, especially in the 2nd half, and managed to stop the pressure from PSG by catching good shots from Neymar, Mbappé and Hakimi.

next games

The two teams return to the field on Saturday (8) for their respective national championships. Benfica face the River Aveat 2 pm (Brasília time), at Estádio da Luz, for Portuguese Championship. PSG visit the Reimsat 16:00 (Brasília time), by the French Championshipwith live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Benfica 1 x 1 PSG

GOALS: Messi (20′ from Q1), Danilo (against -41′ from Q1)

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva and Grimaldo; Florentino, Enzo Fernández 9Aursnes), David Neres (Rodrigo Pinho), Rafa Silva and João Mário; Goncalo Ramos (Draxler). Coach: Roger Schmidt

PSG: Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Danilo Pereira; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha (Fabián Ruiz) and Nuno Mendes (Bernat); Neymar, Messi (Sarabia) and Mbappé. Coach: Christophe Galtier