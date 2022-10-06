PT evaluates closing proposal for a ceiling in a nod to the financial market

The PT’s presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is preparing to present a new fiscal rule to replace the public spending ceiling. According to allies, Lula is rehearsing the release of this program during this second round, as a nod to the financial market, which has criticized the absence of concrete proposals on a new fiscal anchor.

Economists working on the campaign have already presented a proposal to Lula, but the details have not yet been released.

In the first round, the campaign refused to say what it would put in place of the spending cap, but now it points to the second round as strategic for the conclusion of a government plan, abandoning the exclusive focus on the memory of the past and on attacks on the president. and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

as showed the Estadãoin general terms, Lula should propose a rule that guarantees a lock on public spending in times of growth, and release of resources in periods of recession, with the objective of not strangling public investments.

In this way, members of the PT campaign argue, it would be possible to abandon the current ceiling (which prevents any growth in expenses above inflation) and, even so, signal a commitment to the fiscal health of public accounts.

The assessment is that the cap rules approved in 2016 were broken by the Bolsonaro government itself, which would have only limited spending but without controlling public debt and other fiscal results.

Lula should meet today with governors, deputies and senators elected in São Paulo to design a strategy for the electoral race in this second round. The campaign will establish regional tasks, incorporate MDB and PDT proposals into the government program and signal that the PT candidate wants to win the elections with more concrete proposals.

