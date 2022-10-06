PT kills Bolsonaro friend with eight stab wounds during argument on the coast of SP







José Roberto Gomes Mendes was hit with eight stab wounds Photo: Playback/Facebook

A supporter of the president and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), died after being stabbed eight times during a political argument with a friend, who supports former president and candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on Tuesday afternoon. Friday, 5th, in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo. The suspect in the crime, identified as Luiz Antonio Ferreira da Silva, claimed that the fight with José Roberto Gomes Mendes, 59, was political.

The crime took place around 3 pm on Avenida Santo André. The Military Police were called and, when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s uncle. The man reported that his nephew had been stabbed during a fight and was down, needing help.

Then, the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) arrived and found the death of José Roberto.

Next to his body was Luiz Antonio, who was approached by the team and said that the argument took place while he was preparing lunch. The PT member claimed that the fight started because of politics, he being a voter for Lula, and the victim, for Bolsonaro.

Shortly after the argument started, José Roberto started breaking “things in the house”, took a knife from the kitchen, and the two began to fight, according to him.

Luiz Antonio initially said that his friend was injured when he fell on the knife. However, the story did not match what the suspect told, as the victim had several stab wounds on her body. He was arrested and taken to the Special Investigations Police Station (DIG) in Itanhaém, where he confessed to the crime.

In a statement, he reported that the two had lived together for approximately five years and always got along very well, but on Tuesday, while they were cooking, José Roberto would have said that “every PT member was a thief”, and the two began to argue.

Also according to Luiz Antonio, José Roberto threw a pan and a radio at him and then picked up a knife, coming towards him. In the version, he declared that the two got into a physical fight and fell on the bed, when the suspect managed to take the knife from the bolsonarista’s hand.

At that moment, the PT started to hit him, hitting him in the neck first. The suspect also stated in a statement that, when he realized what he had done, he tried to take the victim outside to help, but he ended up falling on the ground next to the house.

According to the Civil Police, “the reasons and the number of stab wounds used rule out, for the time being, the possible recognition of self-defense by this subscriber, the typical fact being illicit and the presumably culpable”. Luiz will answer for murder and remains in prison.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!