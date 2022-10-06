Queen felt that death was near and had a touching final attitude

Deceased Queen of the United Kingdom, a region made up of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, Elizabeth II did not die by chance on Scottish soil, more precisely at Balmoral Castle. An unnamed source confided to the British tabloid The Daily Beast that the monarch had triggered a plan in order to fulfill the ultimate duty. The informant was a friend of the Majesty.

Elizabeth passed away peacefully, aged 96, on the 8th. At the portal, the messenger said that the queen felt that death was near and went ahead with a plan to die in Scotland. “She was fragile and there was an argument that she should go back to Windsor. [na Inglaterra]where it is significantly easier to get hospital treatment,” the source emphasized.

queen elizabeth II Elizabeth II died, aged 96, on 8 September 2022Sean Gallup/Getty Images King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Lady Louise Windsor, Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto in front of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral, held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Royal Navy officers carried the coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. King Charles III walks behind the coffin during the procession to Queen Elizabeth II's Reclining State on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Princess Charlotte of Wales mourns alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Camilla, Queen Consort at Wellington Arch after Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

“She had access to doctors in Balmoral, but nothing like in Windsor. Balmoral is very isolated, but that’s where she wanted to be, precisely because she thought the end might be near. She planned to die in Scotland to save the union.”

It is worth remembering that Scotland tried to separate from the United Kingdom in 2014. At the time, there was a referendum and the citizens decided to remain in the group. However, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted on holding a second referendum recently. Historian Tom Devine insisted that the Queen’s death occurred in the country “in a conscious manner”.

“I would not agree that she [Elizabeth] planned to die in Scotland, but in the event that it was a parting gift from the Queen to the country, it was to die there, because that ensured massive global coverage for the nation,” Devine maintained. The reason for the death of the UK’s longest-serving sovereign was revealed last Thursday (29/9).

According to the death certificate, Elizabeth died of natural causes. The document was issued by the General Registry of Scotland. In recent months, the queen has faced health problems and has had to postpone attending important events. In June, she celebrated the Platinum Jubilee for completing seven decades at the helm of the British throne. The sovereign left four children – King Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward –, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

