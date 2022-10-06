Queen of Denmark takes titles from her grandchildren to cut costs and opens crisis in the royal family

The decision of Queen Margaret II of Denmark, of stripping four grandchildren of their titles of prince or princess opened up a public debate, but the 82-year-old queen said “this has been around for a long time”. The monarch laments, but she won’t change her mind.

The queen, who became the longest-serving monarch on the throne after the death of queen elizabeth IIof UK, stated that his announcement was “in line” with maneuvers to reduce the cadres of monarchies in Europe. The dispossessed grandchildren and their father made their disappointment clear.

Queen Margaret II of Denmark greets guests during a break at the Royal Danish Theater to mark the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne, 10 September 2022 Photograph: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Youngest and second son of the queen, the prince joaquim regretted being told only “five days in advance” that his children would no longer hold the titles of prince or princess (instead, they will be duke or duchess, with no responsibilities of the royal family).

“Telling my children that for the New Year their identity will be stolen from them?” he told the Danish press. “Why should they be punished this way?”

His 23 year old son, Prince Nicholaswho works as a model, told reporters last week that her family was “very sad”, “in shock” and “confused”.

Soon afterward, Daisy acknowledged that she had “underestimated” the way her grandchildren would feel. “This leaves a deep mark, and for that I apologize,” she said in a statement on Monday. However, the queen stood by her decision, describing a smaller royal family as “necessary for the maintenance of the monarchy in the future”.

Her decree relieves her grandchildren of royal duties from January – and, the queen claims, will help them “forge their own lives” – but the four will retain their succession positions to the throne.

While many Europeans living in constitutional monarchies still have a positive opinion of their country’s royal families, with some members becoming celebrities, questions about royal finances have intensified – even in the UK, amid the commotion over the death of Elizabeth.

Members of royal families in monarchies that survive in Europe they wield little influence other than charities and lavish weddings, and countries have dragged these institutions around as reminiscences of a bloody history and images of opulence and ostentation.

The Queen of Denmark’s maneuver follows the example of the rearrangement made by the King of Swedenin 2019, which removed five of her grandchildren from the royal household, meaning they no longer benefit from the tax money paid by citizens.

The new British monarch, King Charles IIIsaid he wanted the monarchy’s cadres “reduced” to a core of members working full-time to put the institution in the rhythm of the 21st century. While Elizabeth’s funeral focused the world’s attention, the presence of the prince harry and MeghanDuchess of Sussex, who have publicly withdrawn from royal life, have sparked speculation as to whether or not their children obtain royal titles.

Prince Felix, Princess Mary, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henry and Prince Nicholas arrive for lunch at the Dannebrog Royal Yacht in Copenhagen, during the 50th anniversary of Queen Margaret II’s accession to the Danish throne. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

At Denmark, the four grandchildren no longer expected salaries from the State. The Danish royal family has said that only Margaret’s direct heir will receive a salary following an outcry in recent years over the prospect of allocating taxpayer money to their growing list of grandchildren.

“It is my duty and my desire as queen to ensure that the monarchy is always forged according to the times,” Margaret said on Monday. “Sometimes that means tough decisions have to be made.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL