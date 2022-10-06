Queiroga says Brazil will reach polio vaccination target

Being a mother, father or guardian of a teenager is no simple task. Whether for the behavioral changes that everyone goes through at this stage of life or for the education and upbringing of these future adults. Health is definitely on the parents’ list of special attention. To help, the R7 heard doctors who selected seven care that cannot be ignored freepik

Mental health



Depression diagnoses grew 40% in Brazil between the pre-pandemic period and the first quarter of 2022, according to the Covitel survey, carried out by Vital Strategies, and teenagers are among those who most entered this statistic. The psychiatrist who is a member of the clinical staff of Dr. Consultation and specialist of the ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry), Bonifácio Rodrigues points out that psychological problems begin before the age of 15. 'Most mental disorders happen before the age of 21, much of it, almost 50%, before the age of 15. This issue of young people having intact mental health is a legend, because mental disorders start very early and evolve over time.' The recommendation of the psychologist specialist in children's mental health, Miguel Bunge, is to listen without recrimination and seek help. 'The first thing that parents need to do is listen to their children, to dialogue, an open dialogue, dialogue that we call non-punitive. When the child says 'ah, I'm sad', not sad, how fresh is this', we call this a punitive dialogue. We need to respect, support the child and leave the dialogue open'

beware of posture



Excessive cell phone use not only disrupts social life, the damage to health is also real. The position that the teenager gets to play games, use the cell phone or study can cause serious problems in the future. ‘It is recommended that we guide children and adolescents to correct their posture. That old thing about drawing attention and also promoting breaks. Do not encourage or facilitate that they are exposed for a long time. We know that there are teenagers, for example, who play for many hours and that’s not cool. In fact, every 45, 50 minutes of screen time, it is recommended to have a break of 10, 15 minutes for the child to recover’, guides pediatrician Fausto Flor Carvalho, from SPSP (São Paulo Society of Pediatrics). Pixabay

eye health



The use of screens in excess also causes problems for the eyes of the youngest, because the blue light emitted by the devices over time impairs vision. ‘We have noticed an increase in the number of cases of myopia and really this stimulation of screens, with this issue of light, has been harmful. We know that we can also have problems up front and skin issues too, due to the excess of blue light. We recommend that every two or three years the young person sees an ophthalmologist. Eventually, with the excessive use of screens, this interval should be a little smaller’, explains Carvalho Pixabay

lack of vitamin D



The habit of staying more closed at home and not doing outdoor activities causes them to have vitamin D deficiency, as explained by Marise Lazaretti Castro, endocrinologist at SBEM-SP (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology Regional São Paulo). ‘After the age of 12, when the child starts to become a teenager, he changes his behavior, he stops sunbathing, he stays more indoors. What we have seen here in Brazil is that vitamin D deficiency has a peak in adolescence and another peak in old age. There are two times when we can be vitamin D deficient and we have to pay more attention to these individuals.’ The production of vitamin D only happens through exposure to the sun. So encouraging outdoor activities can improve teens’ immunity and bone health. Replacement should only be done under medical supervision. Pixabay

hearing health



There is no teenager who doesn’t spend long hours with a headset, whether to listen to music, watch videos on social networks, play games or even chat with friends, and almost always the volume is very high. The coordinator of the Dizziness Center at the Campo Belo Unit of Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, Márcio Salmito explains that loud sound directly in the ear and for long hours can cause medium and long-term trauma. ‘The aggressiveness that the sound makes mechanically hurts the cell, but at a slower pace, it usually doesn’t cause pain and the hearing loss is more insidious’, explains the doctor. The worst thing is that they don’t regenerate: ‘There’s no going back, we can’t regenerate cells that have already died.’ One way to get around this situation is to subject the teenager to intervals of earphone use, as well as the adequacy of the volume. Márcio also recommends that people use extra-ear headphones, those in the shape of a shell and that are around the ear, as they are more advantageous, as they block the sound of the environment and are a little further away from the eardrum. Avoiding in-ear headphones (fitted inside the ear) is also positive, as they increase the chance of infection and accumulate wax in the ear, for example. Pixabay

food care At this stage of life, people believe that they alone can define the best way to eat and end up opting for fast foods and ultra-processed foods, which can lead to weight gain and serious health problems. This period is so complex that attention should also be given to the lack of food, since during the pandemic the number of young people with eating disorders grew, according to research carried out by UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) Pixabay